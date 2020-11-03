Melon Music Awards 2020: BTS confirms attendance at 2020 MMA; Will perform on a track from upcoming album BE?

Melon Music Awards 2020 will feature BTS. The septet has confirmed their appearance and we wonder the group's playlist.

The 2020 Melon Music Awards have found their first star guest for the week. The awards show, set to take place in December, will roll out the red carpet for BTS. Soompi confirmed that the Bangtan Boys will be attending the awards. With the confirmation, we are curious to know if BTS will be performing their biggest hits this year and a song or two from their upcoming album BE. The announcement hasn't revealed details about their appearance at the awards show.

We wouldn't be surprised if the septet presents Black Swan and Dynamite as part of the performance. The news of their appearance has had the fandom celebrating. "Since MMA 2020 gonna be online, Imagine the freedom BTS has for their stage, they can design it any way they want, like they did with dynamite and gave us so many amazing performances," a fan said. "BTS MMA 2020 PERFORMANCE WILL BE AMAZING... IM EXCITED TO SEE WHAT THEY’RE PLANNING AND WHAT THE STAGE WILL LOOK LIKE," another ARMY member said.

Great to know that BTS will going to attend. I'm sure they are going to sweep all the awards because they deserve it. But as a blink, I want also BLACKPINK to attend. I want to see the KINGS AND QUEENS OF KPOP (third generation) in MMA 2020. — CHANEL (@hwanghsanel) November 3, 2020

BTS is confirmed to attend MMA, and as usual it's time for me to wonder how Jimin will top MMA 2018 and 2019 performance and watch me say by december that MMA 2020 is my favorite performance, becoz my man knows always levels up and knows to leave us astounded with his talent. — (ia) (@firstsnowjimin) November 3, 2020

!!!!! BTS CONFIRMED TO ATTEND MMA 2020 !!!! — (@jimlobely) November 3, 2020

mma 2020 will give birth to another legendary performance of bts — (@tyunlight) November 3, 2020

Owing to the ongoing pandemic, Melon Music Awards 2020 has made a huge change. The award show will take place in the first week of December. The award show will be spread across four days in the month and it will be called MAMA Week. The ceremony will be "intact" meaning no face-to-face contact. Fans will witness the award show via online. The week-long events are said to feature concerts, special videos, playlists, magazines, and more.

Are you excited about MMA 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

