Melon Music Awards 2020: BTS, IU, BLACKPINK and TWICE amongst the 40 nominees running for this year's Top 10

Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2020, which takes place on December 5, has announced the 40 nominees running for this year's Top 10 which includes BTS, IU, BLACKPINK, TWICE and more.
EXO's Baekhyun and Suho, MAMAMOO's Hwasa and Red Velvet's Joy are nominated for MMA 2020 Top 10
December is always a special time for K-pop fans as it marks award season along with some incredible performances to remember. Melon Music Awards 2020 will be taking place on December 5 and will be an untact ceremony broadcasted online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, fans will be treated with MMA Week, which will begin from December 2 and end on December 5.

As per Melon's official website, an announcement was made regarding the 40 nominees that are in the running for this year's Top 10, via Soompi. The eligibility criteria pertain to artists who released music only between November 30, 2019, and November 10, 2020. The nominees are chosen by the weekly Melon Popularity Awards results, which is selected by Melon weekly charts and votes, as well as artists who were additionally chosen by their Melon download and streaming counts. The final Top 10 will be decided by combining 80% based on Melon download and streaming counts and 20% based on votes.

The 40 nominees for MMA 2020 Top 10 include Apink, Baekhyun (EXO), Baek Ji Young, Baek Yerin, BLACKPINK, BOL4, BTS, Crush, Davichi, Deepflow, Gaho, (G)I-DLE, Hwasa (MAMAMOO), ITZY, IU, IZ*ONE, Jeon Mi Do, Jessi, Jo Jung Suk, Joy (Red Velvet), Kim Ho Joong, Lee Hi, Lim Young Woong, M.C the MAX, NCT 127, Oh My Girl, OVAN, Paloalto, Red Velvet, Sandeul (B1A4), SEVENTEEN, Simon Dominic, SSAK3, Suho (EXO), Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation), The Quiett, TWICE, Young Tak, YUMDDA and Zico (Block B).

The voting for MMA 2020 voting is open from November 11 to November 20. Moreover, the nominees of the MMA 2020 category awards will open voting on November 21.

ALSO READ: Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, Kang Daniel and more nominated at MAMA 2020

Who would your ideal MMA 2020 Top 10 list include? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :Melon,Soompi,Getty Images

