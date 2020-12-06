Melon Music Awards 2020: BTS Wins Big, MONSTA X sets the stage on fire; All winners announced
The 2020 Melon Music Awards ceremony, hosted by Kakao M via its online music store, Melon, was set to take place in South Korea digitally from 2nd December to 5th December 2020 (dubbed 'MMA Week'), with the main ceremony being held at 19:00 KST on 5 December. This is the 12th ceremony in the history of the show, and the first one to be performed online over a four-day period. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was conducted without an audience. With the conclusion of the final ceremony of MMA week, the major award winners have been announced!
The presenters for Days 1 and 2 were Jae Jae, Wyatt (ONF), Lee Dae-hwi (AB6IX), Lee Jang-jun (Golden Child) and those for Day 3 were Jeong Se-woon, Dr. Seo Chang-hun, Weeekly and Crying Nut. Performers for the occasion included Yumdda, The Quiett, Deepflow, Paloalto, Simon Dominic, Day6, Park Moon Chi (Day 1), Gaho and Lee Nalchi (Day 2) and Jeong Se Woon, Crying Nut, Weeekly, Cravity and Jang Beom June for Day 3. On Day 4, Bae Suzy did the narration for the intro and the outro. Other presenters and narrators included Yoo Yeon Seok, Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jun Soo, Ock Joo Hyun and Yoo Hee Yeol. There was also a whole range of incredibly well executed performances by Choi Jung Hoon(Jannabi), Simon Dominic, Code Kunst, IZ*ONE, TXT, The Boyz, YooA (Oh My Girl), Oh My Girl, Hyungwon (Monsta X), Monsta X, Lim Young Woong and BTS. BTS achieved a Daesang "all kill" with Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year along with Best Dance -Male and Netizens' Choice Award.
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 5, 2020
Keep reading for the full list of winners of the Melon Music Awards 2020!
Album of the Year
BTS - Map Of Soul: 7
Rookie of the Year
CRAVITY and Weeekly
1theK Original Content Award
THE BOYZ
Best Songwriter
Young Tak
Best Performance Director
Son Sung Deuk
Best Dance - Male
BTS – Dynamite
Best Dance - Female
BLACKPINK - How You Like That
Best Performance Award
MONSTA X
Top 10 Award
IZONE
BAEKHYUN
IU
Oh My Girl
Best Trot
Lim Youngwoong
Hot Trend Award
TROTMEN6
Song of the Year
BTS - Dynamite
Netizen's Choice
BTS
Artist of the Year
BTS
We congratulate all the winners for their achievements!
ALSO READ: Melon Music Awards 2020: IU and BTS SUGA's Eight wins big; Check out the winners announced so far
What do you think of all the winners? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!