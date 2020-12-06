Melon Music Awards 2020: BTS Wins Big, MONSTA X sets the stage on fire; All winners announced

Check out the full list of winners from the main award ceremony of MMA 2020.

The 2020 Melon Music Awards ceremony, hosted by Kakao M via its online music store, Melon, was set to take place in South Korea digitally from 2nd December to 5th December 2020 (dubbed 'MMA Week'), with the main ceremony being held at 19:00 KST on 5 December. This is the 12th ceremony in the history of the show, and the first one to be performed online over a four-day period. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was conducted without an audience. With the conclusion of the final ceremony of MMA week, the major award winners have been announced!

The presenters for Days 1 and 2 were Jae Jae, Wyatt (ONF), Lee Dae-hwi (AB6IX), Lee Jang-jun (Golden Child) and those for Day 3 were Jeong Se-woon, Dr. Seo Chang-hun, Weeekly and Crying Nut. Performers for the occasion included Yumdda, The Quiett, Deepflow, Paloalto, Simon Dominic, Day6, Park Moon Chi (Day 1), Gaho and Lee Nalchi (Day 2) and Jeong Se Woon, Crying Nut, Weeekly, Cravity and Jang Beom June for Day 3. On Day 4, Bae Suzy did the narration for the intro and the outro. Other presenters and narrators included Yoo Yeon Seok, Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jun Soo, Ock Joo Hyun and Yoo Hee Yeol. There was also a whole range of incredibly well executed performances by Choi Jung Hoon(Jannabi), Simon Dominic, Code Kunst, IZ*ONE, TXT, The Boyz, YooA (Oh My Girl), Oh My Girl, Hyungwon (Monsta X), Monsta X, Lim Young Woong and BTS. BTS achieved a Daesang "all kill" with Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year along with Best Dance -Male and Netizens' Choice Award.

Keep reading for the full list of winners of the Melon Music Awards 2020!

Album of the Year BTS - Map Of Soul: 7 Rookie of the Year CRAVITY and Weeekly 1theK Original Content Award THE BOYZ Best Songwriter Young Tak Best Performance Director Son Sung Deuk Best Dance - Male BTS – Dynamite Best Dance - Female BLACKPINK - How You Like That Best Performance Award MONSTA X Top 10 Award IZONE BAEKHYUN IU Oh My Girl Best Trot Lim Youngwoong Hot Trend Award TROTMEN6 Song of the Year BTS - Dynamite Netizen's Choice BTS Artist of the Year BTS We congratulate all the winners for their achievements! ALSO READ: Melon Music Awards 2020: IU and BTS SUGA's Eight wins big; Check out the winners announced so far What do you think of all the winners? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Credits :Melon

