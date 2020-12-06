Melon Music Awards 2020: IU and BTS SUGA's Eight wins big; Check out the winners announced so far

Here is the complete list of winners from Days 1, 2 and 3 of Melon Music Awards 2020!

The 2020 Melon Music Awards ceremony, hosted by Kakao M via its online music store, Melon, was set to take place in South Korea digitally from 2nd December to 5th December 2020 (dubbed 'MMA Week'), with the main ceremony being held at 19:00 KST on 5 December. This is the 12th ceremony in the history of the show, and the first one to be performed online over a four-day period. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is being conducted without an audience.

The presenters for Days 1 and 2 were Jae Jae, Wyatt (ONF), Lee Dae-hwi (AB6IX), Lee Jang-jun (Golden Child) and those for Day 3 were Jeong Se-woon, Dr. Seo Chang-hun, Weeekly and Crying Nut. Performers for the occasion included Yumdda, The Quiett, Deepflow, Paloalto, Simon Dominic, Day6, Park Moon Chi (Day 1), Gaho and Lee Nalchi (Day 2) and Jeong Se Woon, Crying Nut, Weeekly, Cravity and Jang Beom June for Day 3.

While we await the main ceremony of MMA 2020 with an incredible line up of artists, here is the full list of winners from Days 1,2 and 3 so far!

Best Ballad - DAVICHI - 'Dear'

Best Rap/Hip-Hop - DAMOIM (YUMDDA, The Quiett, Deepflow, Simon Dominic) - 'IMMADO'

Best R&B/Soul - Baek Yerin - 'Square (2017)'

Best Indie - BOL4 - Leo feat. Baekhyun

Best OST - Jo Jung Suk - 'Aloha'

Best Rock: IU - 'Eight (Prod. & Feat. Suga of BTS)'

Credits :Official Melon YouTube

