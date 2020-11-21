Melon Music Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS receive nods for Map of the Soul: 7, Dynamite, ON & Savage Love Remix
December is going to be a joyous time for music fans as year-end award shows will be taking place, amongst which, we have Melon Music Awards 2020. The upcoming award ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 5, before which, fans will be treated with MMA Week from December 2-5. Finally, we have got our hands on the MMA 2020 nominations list, which came out recently.
As per Melon via Allkpop, BTS has secured several nominations including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for their Billboard 200 No. 1 album Map of the Soul: 7, Song of the Year and Best Dance Track (Male) for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song Dynamite, Best Rap/Hip Hop for On and Best Pop for Savage Love Remix (with Jason Derulo and JAWSH 685). IU's Eight, which has been produced and also features Suga has been nominated for Song of the Year and Best Rock. Interestingly, Eight will be competing alongside Dynamite for SOTY.
Check out Melon Music Awards 2020 full nominations list below:
Artist of the Year:
Baekhyun
Baek Yerin
BLACKPINK
BTS
IU
IZ*ONE
Kim Ho Joong
Lim Young Woong
OH MY GIRL
Zico
Album of the Year:
Baekhyun - Delight
Baek Yerin - Every Letter I Sent to You
BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM
Bol4 - Youth Diary II
BTS - Map of the Soul: 7
Hwasa - María
IZ*ONE - BLOOM*IZ
NCT 127 - Neo Zone
OH MY GIRL - Nonstop
Red Velvet: The ReVe Festival: Finale
Song of the Year:
Baek Yerin - Square (2017)
BLACKPINK - How You Like That
BTS - Dynamite
Hwasa - María
IU - Eight (Prod. & Feat Suga of BTS)
MC The Max - Bloom
OH MY GIRL - Nonstop
Red Velvet - Psycho
SSAK3 - Beach Again
Zico - Any Song
Best New Artist
Cignature
Cravity
MCND
TREASURE
Weekly
Best Dance Track (Female)
BLACKPINK - How You Like That
Hwasa - María
IZ*ONE - Fiesta
OH MY GIRL - Nonstop
Red Velvet - Psycho
Best Dance Track (Male)
BTS - Dynamite
J.Y Park - When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)
NCT Dream - Ridin'
SEVENTEEN - Left & Right
SF9 - Good Guy
Best Rap/Hip Hop
BTS - ON
Jessi - Nunu Nana
Rain, Jay Park, HAON, Sik-K, pH-1 - Gang (Remix)
YUMDDA, The Quiett, Deepflow, Simon Dominic - IMMADO
Zico - Any Song
Best R&B/Soul
Baekhyun - Candy
Baek Yerin - Square (2017)
Lee Hi - Holo
Paul Kim - But I'll Miss You
Taeyeon - Happy
Best Rock
DAY6 - Zombie
IU - Eight (Prod. & Feat. Suga of BTS)
N.Flying - Oh Really
Suho - Let's Love
Younha - Dark Cloud
Best OST
Gaho - Start Over from Itaewon Class OST
IU - Give You My Heart from Crash Landing on You OST
Jeon Mido - I Knew I Love from Hospital Playlist OST
Jo Jung Suk - Aloha from Hospital Playlist OST
Kim Feel - Someday, The Boy from Itaewon Class OST
Best Ballad
Baek Ji Young - No Love, No Heartbreak
DAVICHI - Dear
IU, Sung Si Kyung - First Winter
Jung Seung Hwan - My Christmas Wish
MC The Max - Bloom
Best Pop
Anne Marie - Birthday
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber - Stuck with You
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo, BTS - Savage Love Remix
Sam Smith - To Die For
Hot Trend Award
Jo Jung Suk
SSAK3
Sik-K
Trotman 6
Zico
Netizen Popularity Award
A-pink
Baekhyun
BLACKPINK
BTS
IU
IZ*ONE
Lim Young Woong
OH MY GIRL
SSAK3
Suho
