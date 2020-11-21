Melon Music Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS receive nods for Map of the Soul: 7, Dynamite, ON & Savage Love Remix

December is going to be a joyous time for music fans as year-end award shows will be taking place, amongst which, we have Melon Music Awards 2020. The upcoming award ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 5, before which, fans will be treated with MMA Week from December 2-5. Finally, we have got our hands on the MMA 2020 nominations list, which came out recently.

As per Melon via Allkpop, BTS has secured several nominations including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for their Billboard 200 No. 1 album Map of the Soul: 7, Song of the Year and Best Dance Track (Male) for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song Dynamite, Best Rap/Hip Hop for On and Best Pop for Savage Love Remix (with Jason Derulo and JAWSH 685). IU's Eight, which has been produced and also features Suga has been nominated for Song of the Year and Best Rock. Interestingly, Eight will be competing alongside Dynamite for SOTY.

Check out Melon Music Awards 2020 full nominations list below:

Artist of the Year:

Baekhyun

Baek Yerin

BLACKPINK

BTS

IU

IZ*ONE

Kim Ho Joong

Lim Young Woong

OH MY GIRL

Zico

Album of the Year:

Baekhyun - Delight

Baek Yerin - Every Letter I Sent to You

BLACKPINK - THE ALBUM

Bol4 - Youth Diary II

BTS - Map of the Soul: 7

Hwasa - María

IZ*ONE - BLOOM*IZ

NCT 127 - Neo Zone

OH MY GIRL - Nonstop

Red Velvet: The ReVe Festival: Finale

Song of the Year:

Baek Yerin - Square (2017)

BLACKPINK - How You Like That

BTS - Dynamite

Hwasa - María

IU - Eight (Prod. & Feat Suga of BTS)

MC The Max - Bloom

OH MY GIRL - Nonstop

Red Velvet - Psycho

SSAK3 - Beach Again

Zico - Any Song

Best New Artist

Cignature

Cravity

MCND

TREASURE

Weekly

Best Dance Track (Female)

BLACKPINK - How You Like That

Hwasa - María

IZ*ONE - Fiesta

OH MY GIRL - Nonstop

Red Velvet - Psycho

Best Dance Track (Male)

BTS - Dynamite

J.Y Park - When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)

NCT Dream - Ridin'

SEVENTEEN - Left & Right

SF9 - Good Guy

Best Rap/Hip Hop

BTS - ON

Jessi - Nunu Nana

Rain, Jay Park, HAON, Sik-K, pH-1 - Gang (Remix)

YUMDDA, The Quiett, Deepflow, Simon Dominic - IMMADO

Zico - Any Song

Best R&B/Soul

Baekhyun - Candy

Baek Yerin - Square (2017)

Lee Hi - Holo

Paul Kim - But I'll Miss You

Taeyeon - Happy

Best Rock

DAY6 - Zombie

IU - Eight (Prod. & Feat. Suga of BTS)

N.Flying - Oh Really

Suho - Let's Love

Younha - Dark Cloud

Best OST

Gaho - Start Over from Itaewon Class OST

IU - Give You My Heart from Crash Landing on You OST

Jeon Mido - I Knew I Love from Hospital Playlist OST

Jo Jung Suk - Aloha from Hospital Playlist OST

Kim Feel - Someday, The Boy from Itaewon Class OST

Best Ballad

Baek Ji Young - No Love, No Heartbreak

DAVICHI - Dear

IU, Sung Si Kyung - First Winter

Jung Seung Hwan - My Christmas Wish

MC The Max - Bloom

Best Pop

Anne Marie - Birthday

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber - Stuck with You

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo, BTS - Savage Love Remix

Sam Smith - To Die For

Hot Trend Award

Jo Jung Suk

SSAK3

Sik-K

Trotman 6

Zico



Netizen Popularity Award

A-pink

Baekhyun

BLACKPINK

BTS

IU

IZ*ONE

Lim Young Woong

OH MY GIRL

SSAK3

Suho

ALSO READ: Melon Music Awards 2020: BTS, BLACKPINK, IU and EXO's Baekhyun announced as Top 10 artists winners

Who do you think will win at Melon Music Awards 2020? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.