Melon Music Awards 2023: aespa, BTS, Jungkook and more winners for top 10 artists

The Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2023 has just revealed this year's Top 10 artists. In the initial voting round, which took place from November 2 to 16, Melon users enthusiastically cast their votes for the artists who captured the most love on the music streaming platform over the past year.

Top 10 artists of Melon Music Awards

Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2023 disclosed that the ultimate winners of this year's Top 10 awards were decided with 80 percent consideration given to Melon download and streaming counts, while the remaining 20 percent was determined by votes.

The top 10 artists of the 2023 Melon Music Awards are as follows.

aespa

BTS

(G)I-DLE

IVE

Jungkook (BTS)

LE SSERAFIM

Lim Young Woong

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

The Melon Music Awards 2023 is scheduled for December 2 at 5 p.m. KST. Additionally, voting for the remaining categories of this year's Melon Music Awards will be open from November 17 to December 1. The INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, with a seating capacity of 15,000, is the chosen venue for the Melon Music Awards. The ceremony is set to be broadcast live on various platforms, including Wavve, the Melon app, and Abema TV, providing fans with the opportunity to experience the event remotely.

More about Melon Music Awards

Melon Music Awards revealed the date for its highly anticipated event on October 19. The star-studded award show, organized by Kakao Entertainment, is set to dazzle on December 2 at the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon. Renowned for its spectacular stage performances featuring top-tier artists, MMA has earned recognition for its contribution to the music industry.

This year's Melon Music Awards considered music released between November 4, 2022, and November 1, 2023, as eligible for recognition. Voting is now open for various awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Song of the Year. The criteria for these awards include 60 percent based on Melon download and streaming counts, 20 percent on judges' evaluations, and 20 percent on votes.

The Melon Music Awards recently unveiled its performer lineups, with the third lineup announced on November 15, featuring aespa, IVE, NewJeans, STAYC, and KISS OF LIFE. The second lineup, revealed on November 13, included BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, and RIIZE. NCT DREAM was announced as the first performing artist on November 8, marking their debut performance at the Melon Music Awards.

