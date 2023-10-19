Melon Music Awards 2023 confirms date and venue of this year's ceremony: DEETS Inside

The 15th Melon Music Awards or Melon Music Awards 2023 is all set to host its annual ceremony. MMA is hailed as one of the most prestigious music awards shows in South Korea, with an array of top-notch categories. This year the award ceremony will signal a new era of K-pop adhering to its theme. Furthermore, it will also introduce the country’s first performance arena with an occupancy of 15000 seats. Read on to know more.

Melon Music Awards 2023 date announced

On October 19, Melon Music Awards announced the date of its upcoming star-studded night. The award show held by Kakao Entertainment will take place on December 2 at the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon. The MMA is recognized for its magnificent stage performances by renowned artists from the industry. The award night also showcases special artists' collaborations, debutants, features, and so on.

Melon Music Awards 2023 venue

The 15th edition of MMA will introduce South Korea’s first performance arena designed exclusively for K-pop acts. Announcing the same, Melon stated, that they made sure to deliver an exhilarating night for the audience who must have been let down by the lack of domestic concert infrastructure earlier. The organization revealed that the new performance arena will boost a total spectator occupancy of 15,000.

New category introduced at Melon Music Awards 2023

The Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2023 will be a night to remember for music lovers. The organization mentioned introducing a new award category: The Millions Top 10. The concept of this award will be the same as The Melon Top 10, however, the award will go to albums that went on sale during the last year and garnered over a million streams on the first day of their release. A total of 30 nominees will be chosen for this category.

The theme for MMA 2023

This year’s theme for MMA is K-Pop Changes the World. As per the official information, the voting for Melon Top 10 and the newly introduced category will start in early November. As the theme suggests, The Millions Top 10 award is a special way to honor albums that have had a major influence on the K-pop scene since their release.

Where to stream MMA 2023

The award ceremony will be broadcast online. The Live streaming will be done by platforms such as Wavve, Web the Melon app, and Abema TV.

