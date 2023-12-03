Melon Music Awards 2023: From BTS and NewJeans’ big wins to SHINee’s iconic stage; top highlights of the event

Melon Music Awards 2023, the 15th edition organized by Kakao Entertainment, unfolded at Incheon's INSPIRE Arena on December 2nd, marking another successful annual ceremony.

The 15th Melon Music Awards, themed 'K-Pop Changes the World,' kicked off with enthusiasm and anticipation. November witnessed the commencement of voting for the prestigious Melon Top 10 and the debut of a new category, The Millions Top 10, adding a fresh dimension to the awards.

Melon Music Awards 2023

The introduction of The Millions Top 10 was a highlight, spotlighting albums that garnered over a million streams on their release day within the past year. With 30 carefully chosen nominees, this category aimed to honor albums that significantly impacted the K-pop landscape, aligning perfectly with the event's theme.

The star-studded lineup for Melon Music Awards 2023 included iconic idol groups like SHINee, NCT Dream, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, STAYC, and KISS OF LIFE. Surprising fans with added excitement, MMA revealed last-minute additions featuring Lee Young Ji, Imase, and the band Silica Gel.

As the ceremony celebrated the transformative power of K-pop, these nominations and lineup choices reflected the industry's evolution and the tremendous influence of artists who've left an indelible mark on the global music scene. The event stood as a testament to the genre's enduring impact and the immense talent within the K-pop sphere.

Top 6 highlights of Melon Music Awards 2023

1. BTS became the first artist in history to win 40 trophies at the Melon Music Awards, with the Bonsang Award of the Night and Top 10 Artist Award becoming their 8th consecutive win in the respective category.

2. BTS’ Jungkook etched his name yet again in the books of history by becoming the only Korean soloist to earn himself the most number of honors from Melon Music Awards.

3. HYBE’s super girl group NewJeans earned laurels and scripted history by becoming the first and only female K-pop group to claim the trophies for ‘Best Song of the Year’ and ‘Artist of the Year’ daesangs at both MAMA 2023 and MMA 2023. Not only this, but they also put on a stunning performance at the show.

4. What a bigger moment it could be for rookie boy group RIIZE to clinch the Rookie of the Year award at the MMAs 2023, as the only group from their label SM Entertainment to get the trophy after their sunbae, SHINee, who took the award home in 2008. The moment became even more significant, with SHINee marking their presence at the event.

5. In a historic first at the Melon Music Awards, two boy groups shared the Best New Artist award in the same year, and they were none other than ZEROBASEONE and RIIZE.

6. Rapstar and powerhouse of energy Lee Youngji not only bagged awards at the annual ceremony but also ensured that all the guests, who were fellow idols, participated as she performed her hit collaboration with SEVENTEEN’s subunit BSS, comprising of Seungkwan, D.K, and Hoshi.

BONUS: K-pop’s legendary boy group, SHINee, left the audience awestruck as they took center stage with their iconic songs Sherlock and Everybody, coupled with later releases Dream Girl and View. While Key, Minho, and Taemin captivated the audience with their energetic personas, their fans, Shawols surely missed the group’s leader, Onew, and late member Jonghyun while experiencing nostalgia.

