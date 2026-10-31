Melon Music Awards 2026: BTS, ILLIT And CORTIS lead nominations at annual South Korean music event

The 2026 Melon Music Awards nominations are out, and BTS, ILLIT and CORTIS have emerged as the frontrunners. The three acts will compete across multiple categories at the upcoming ceremony. Kakao Entertainment's music streaming platform Melon announced the nominations across 12 categories on October 30, alongside the launch of a fresh round of fan voting. The eligible music releases span November 20, 2025, to October 14, 2026.

2026 Melon Music Awards Details

The 18th edition of the Melon Music Awards will take place on November 14 and 15 at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. Marking a first in the ceremony's history, the event will be held across two days in 2026. Major honors, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, will be decided through digital performance scores, expert panel evaluations and fan votes with BTS, ILLIT and CORTIS leading the nominations.



Full list of 2026 Melon Music Awards nominees



Artist of the Year (TOP10 winners)



AKMU

BTS

CORTIS

Hearts2Hearts

I.O.I

ILLIT

IVE

KiiiKiii

NCT WISH

PLAVE



Album of the Year



aespa – LEMONADE

AKMU – FLOWERING

ALLDAY PROJECT – ALLDAY PROJECT

BTS – ARIRANG

CORTIS – GREENGREEN

I.O.I – I.O.I : LOOP

ILLIT – MAMIHLAPINATAPAI

IVE – REVIVE+

KiiiKiii – Delulu Pack

YENA – LOVE CATCHER



Song of the Year



aespa – “LEMONADE”

AKMU – “Paradise of Rumors”

BTS – “SWIM”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

I.O.I – “Suddenly”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

YENA – “Catch Catch”



Global TOP10



aespa

BABYMONSTER

BIGBANG

BLACKPINK

BOYNEXTDOOR

BTS

CORTIS

ENHYPEN

EXO

G-Dragon

Hearts2Hearts

i-dle

ILLIT

IU

IVE

Jennie

LE SSERAFIM

NCT DREAM

NCT WISH

NewJeans

NMIXX

RESCENE

RIIZE

Rosé

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TWICE

TWS

Tomorrow X Together

YENA



New Artist of the Year



ALPHA DRIVE ONE

HADES

LNGSHOT

SYSTEM SEOUL

TUIDE



Best Solo – Female



BOL4

IU

Jennie

Taeyeon

YENA



Best Solo – Male



BIG Naughty

Lee Changsub

Lim Young Woong

SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)

Young K



Best Group – Female



aespa

Hearts2Hearts

ILLIT

IVE

KiiiKiii



Best Group – Male



BOYNEXTDOOR

BTS

CORTIS

NCT WISH

PLAVE



Best OST



Kim Min Seok (MeloMance) – “Love Language” (Can This Love Be Translated? OST)

PLAVE – “Love Is Enough (Original)” (Sold Out On You OST)

Sung Si Kyung – “Anytime anyhow” (Surely Tomorrow OST)

TRIANGLE – “Love is” (Wild Sing OST)

WOODZ – “EVERGLOW” (Perfect Crown OST)



Best Pop Artist



Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

KATSEYE

Tame Impala

TrackZero Choice

DeVita – “Tricycle”

Electron Sheep – “Kids Return”

Goat’s Horn, Dog’s Heart – “Goat’s Horn, Dog’s Heart”

Haepa – “Model Citizen”

Kangziwon – “lemon”

NokeNok – “Summer Break”

Silica Gel – “BIG VOID”

SUMIN – “+82”

wave to earth – “courage”

youra – “BATHTUB”

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