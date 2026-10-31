Melon Music Awards 2026: BTS, ILLIT And CORTIS lead nominations at annual South Korean music event
BTS, ILLIT And CORTIS are the frontrunners in nominations at the 2026 Melon Music Awards.
The 2026 Melon Music Awards nominations are out, and BTS, ILLIT and CORTIS have emerged as the frontrunners. The three acts will compete across multiple categories at the upcoming ceremony. Kakao Entertainment's music streaming platform Melon announced the nominations across 12 categories on October 30, alongside the launch of a fresh round of fan voting. The eligible music releases span November 20, 2025, to October 14, 2026.
2026 Melon Music Awards Details
The 18th edition of the Melon Music Awards will take place on November 14 and 15 at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. Marking a first in the ceremony's history, the event will be held across two days in 2026. Major honors, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, will be decided through digital performance scores, expert panel evaluations and fan votes with BTS, ILLIT and CORTIS leading the nominations.
Full list of 2026 Melon Music Awards nominees
Artist of the Year (TOP10 winners)
AKMU
BTS
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
I.O.I
ILLIT
IVE
KiiiKiii
NCT WISH
PLAVE
Album of the Year
aespa – LEMONADE
AKMU – FLOWERING
ALLDAY PROJECT – ALLDAY PROJECT
BTS – ARIRANG
CORTIS – GREENGREEN
I.O.I – I.O.I : LOOP
ILLIT – MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
IVE – REVIVE+
KiiiKiii – Delulu Pack
YENA – LOVE CATCHER
Song of the Year
aespa – “LEMONADE”
AKMU – “Paradise of Rumors”
BTS – “SWIM”
CORTIS – “REDRED”
Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”
I.O.I – “Suddenly”
ILLIT – “It’s Me”
KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”
YENA – “Catch Catch”
Global TOP10
aespa
BABYMONSTER
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
EXO
G-Dragon
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
ILLIT
IU
IVE
Jennie
LE SSERAFIM
NCT DREAM
NCT WISH
NewJeans
NMIXX
RESCENE
RIIZE
Rosé
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TWICE
TWS
Tomorrow X Together
YENA
New Artist of the Year
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
HADES
LNGSHOT
SYSTEM SEOUL
TUIDE
Best Solo – Female
BOL4
IU
Jennie
Taeyeon
YENA
Best Solo – Male
BIG Naughty
Lee Changsub
Lim Young Woong
SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
Young K
Best Group – Female
aespa
Hearts2Hearts
ILLIT
IVE
KiiiKiii
Best Group – Male
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTS
CORTIS
NCT WISH
PLAVE
Best OST
Kim Min Seok (MeloMance) – “Love Language” (Can This Love Be Translated? OST)
PLAVE – “Love Is Enough (Original)” (Sold Out On You OST)
Sung Si Kyung – “Anytime anyhow” (Surely Tomorrow OST)
TRIANGLE – “Love is” (Wild Sing OST)
WOODZ – “EVERGLOW” (Perfect Crown OST)
Best Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
KATSEYE
Tame Impala
TrackZero Choice
DeVita – “Tricycle”
Electron Sheep – “Kids Return”
Goat’s Horn, Dog’s Heart – “Goat’s Horn, Dog’s Heart”
Haepa – “Model Citizen”
Kangziwon – “lemon”
NokeNok – “Summer Break”
Silica Gel – “BIG VOID”
SUMIN – “+82”
wave to earth – “courage”
youra – “BATHTUB”
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