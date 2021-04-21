Member Soojin excluded from (G)I-DLE's upcoming song following bullying controversy

(G)I-DLE will release their new song without the participation of Soojin.

As of late February 2021, quite a few celebrities found themselves in the heat for school bullying rumors. One of those celebrities is (G)I-DLE's main dancer Soojin. Earlier in the previous month, she asserted that the rumors about her bullying actress Seo Shin Ae in school were false. However, the actress issued her statement, in which she admitted that Soojin and her "gang" mentally abused her. Since then, member Soojin and her agency, CUBE Entertainment, have been mum.

After discussions between CUBE entertainment and South Korean community app UNIVERSE, a conclusion was drawn that (G)I-DLE's new song would be released in a five-member band format; without Soojin. The girl group had finished recording and shooting the music video and various additional content for their new song Last Dance (Prod. GroovyRoom) in February and were planning on a release towards the end of April.

Considering the contractual relationships between distributors and partners, and the loss - tangible and/or intangible, it would be difficult to create new content all over again. According to UNIVERSE, the song was re-recorded by distributing parts of the lyrics among the other five members - Miyeon, Soyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua, Minnie. Additional content, including pictorials and behind-the-scenes, would be re-shot in a five-member system. However, it would not be possible to shoot the music video again due to financial reasons. So they would try to cut Soojin's sections as much as possible.

