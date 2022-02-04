Members of CIX, P1Harmony, and fromis 9 test positive for COVID-19

CIX’s Bae Jinyoung, fromis_9’s Seoyeon, and P1Harmony’s Intak have tested positive for COVID-19. C9 Entertainment has shared a notice through their official Twitter account, announcing that boy group CIX’s member Bae Jinyoung has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The agency shared that the idol had been showing intermittent coughing symptoms after returning from the Lunar New Year holiday, and received a positive result after using a self-testing kit.

Following this, Bae Jinyoung undertook a PCR test, which came back positive earlier today (February 4). According to C9 Entertainment, the other members’ schedules did not overlap with Bae Jinyoung, but they too underwent self-testing after returning from vacation and received negative results. Currently, Bae Jinyoung is quarantining in a separate dormitory.

Meanwhile, PLEDIS Entertainment has announced that fromis_9’s Seoyeon has also tested positive for COVID-19, and will be taking a break from activities to focus on treatment. According to the agency, Seoyeon preemptively visited the hospital on February 3 due to experiencing fatigue and an itchy throat, following which she tested positive in the rapid antigen test. As a result, she took a PCR test, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on February 4. She is currently experiencing an itchy throat and mild dizziness, and the other members of fromis_9 are in preemptive self-quarantine, despite testing negative in the rapid antigen tests conducted on February 3.

Further, P1Harmony’s label FNC Entertainment has notified fans through Weverse, sharing that member Intak has received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. According to the label, after a family member showed symptoms of a cold during the Lunar New Year holidays, Intak underwent a self-test preemptively, and received positive results. Following this, he took a PCR test, and was diagnosed positive on February 4. Currently, Intak is experiencing a mild sore throat, and fellow members Keeho and Soul, who had contact with him a few days prior, on February 1, have tested negative in preemptive PCR tests.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to CIX’s Bae Jinyoung, fromis_9’s Seoyeon, and P1Harmony’s Intak.

