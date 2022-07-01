Members of HYBE’s SEVENTEEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN & more to star in The Game Caterers

Na PD seems to have caught a big fish this time as he is set to bring together the crème de la crème from industry giant HYBE for a special episode of his YouTube program ‘The Game Caterers’. Previously having united the group members of YG Entertainment’s SECHSKIES, WINNER, AKMU, iKON, BLACKPINK and TREASURE for a company special, this time the other top talent agency’s artists will find their way to the program.

So far it has been revealed that oldest senior Lee Hyun will be joined by ex-NU’EST members and now soloists HWANG MIN HYUN and BAEKHO. Along with this, members of groups SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN and LE SSERRAFIM will be joining hands for the episode.

Noticeably, HYBE’s BTS seems to be missing from the lineup, however a past collaboration between the septet’s variety program ‘Run BTS’ and ‘The Game Caterers’ last year could be the reason why they decided to stay out this time.

Known to make popular artists desperate for gifts, Na PD’s show promises a mound of fun awaiting the fans of all these artists. With a vibrant cast on its way to star on the show, we are sure yet another hilarious episode will find its way to the viewers. As per reports, the filming for the appearance has been completed while the broadcast date has not been finalised or revealed so far.

Which game are you excited to watch your favourite artists play on the show? Who do you think will be the best at it? Share with us below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope, SEVENTEEN, aespa, Super Junior, SF9 & more: July 2022 K-Pop Comeback & Debuts schedule