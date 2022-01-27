Members of Kep1er, THE BOYZ, iKON & TREASURE test positive for COVID-19

On January 27, WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment released an official statement, sharing that girl group Kep1er’s Chaehyun and Youngeun have tested positive for COVID-19. The agencies confirmed the news via the group’s official fancafe following a report released by a media outlet earlier today. According to WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment, both of the members tested positive on January 27. Both Chaehyun and Youngeun have completed their second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The rest of the Kep1er members have undergone preemptive tests for COVID-19 and have received negative results. The agencies also shared that the other Kep1er members are showing no symptoms such as fever or respiratory infections, however, the girl group has currently suspended all upcoming schedules in order to take necessary measures.

Meanwhile, after THE BOYZ’s Eric and Younghoon tested positive for the virus on January 24 and January 26, respectively, fellow member Hunjae has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. On January 27, IST Entertainment confirmed the news via an official statement.

According to IST Entertainment, Hyunjae tested positive for the virus following an additional PCR test conducted on January 26. Excluding Hyunjae, the other eight members of THE BOYZ and the staff tested negative this morning, but will continue to undergo tests via PCR and self-testing kits in consideration of the virus’s incubation period.

Additionally, YG Entertainment has also released a statement on January 27, sharing that iKON’s Chanwoo, and TREASURE’s Hyunsuk, Junkyu, and Mashiho have also tested positive for COVID-19. The members are reportedly currently in good health, without any notable symptoms. Previously iKON’s Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, and Donghyuk tested positive on January 23, followed by WINNER’s Seunghoon on January 24, and iKON’s Junhoe and TREASURE’s Yoshi on January 25.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to all the artists.



