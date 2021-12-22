Members of Stray Kids, ASTRO, THE BOYZ, ITZY, aespa & more to collab for 2021 MBC Music Festival

On December 22, it was announced that the annual MBC Music Festival will introduce some never-seen-before special stages as a part of its lineup for this year. Under the emceeing of 2PM’s Junho Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and presenter Jang Sung Kyu, the event will give way to some of the best performances seen so far, with their own twist.

ONEUS’s Hwanwoong, ASTRO’s Moonbin, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon and Q, Stray Kids’ Lee Know, PENTAGON’s Kino, and AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun will grab the attention as the flag bearers of the Year of the Tiger theme that coincides with the seven artists being born in 1998.

Further, the MCs of the top 4 ongoing music shows of the country will also unite for their own stage. Music Core MC Kim Min Ju, Music Bank MC IVE’s Wonyoung, Music Core special MC ITZY’s Yeji, M Countdown MC (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Inkigayo MC IVE’s Yujin are set to bring glamour and talent to the stage as can be seen in the teaser below.

Meanwhile, the male MCs will join hands to present a romantic winter performance while the members of 4th generation power groups Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, ASTRO, ITZY, aespa and STAYC will come together for their own special stage.

The next collaboration announced was between veteran folk singer Yang Hee Eun and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. She will also hop on a special stage with MAMAMOO’s Solar, Red Velvet’s Wendy, and Oh My Girl’s Hyojung. Further, treating our ears, rock band YB and members of NCT as well as Kim Yeon Ja, SWJA, 10CM with MAMAMOO’s Hwasa will showcase their own unique stages. Groups Celeb Five and STAYC will take the generational collaboration another step ahead.

The 2021 MBC Music Festival will be held on December 3 at 18:40 PM KST (3:10 PM IST).

