Members of VIVIZ, DRIPPIN, and THE BOYZ test positive for COVID-19

VIVIZ’s SinB, DRIPPIN’s Lee Hyeop, and THE BOYZ’s Sangyeon have tested positive for COVID-19. On January 31, BPM Entertainment released a statement sharing that VIVIZ’s SinB has been diagnosed positive, making her the third and final member of the group to test positive with the virus. According to the agency, SinB took a PCR test on January 30 after fellow member Eunha tested positive, and received positive test results on the morning of January 31. Currently, SinB is showing no specific symptoms, and will be treated in isolation. VIVIZ’s Umji had previously tested positive on January 28, and Eunha had been diagnosed positive on January 30.

Meanwhile, Woollim Entertainment announced that boy group DRIPPIN’s Lee Hyeop and Cha Jun Ho have been diagnosed with the virus. After Cha Jun Ho tested positive using a self-test kit on January 30, all the members of the group underwent PCR tests, and Cha Jun Ho and Lee Hyeop tested positive on the morning of January 31. Currently, the two members have mild sore throat symptoms and all the members and related staff are in self-quarantine.

Additionally, IST Entertainment announced that THE BOYZ’s Sangyeon has tested positive, making him the fifth member of the group to be diagnosed with the virus. The other six members and all the staff have tested negative, and Sangyeon is not experiencing any particular symptoms. He will be receiving treatment, similar to THE BOYZ’s Eric, Younghoon, Hyunjae, and Juhaknyeon.

Wishing them all a speedy recovery.

