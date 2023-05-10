Memoir of BTS or Taylor Swift to be released soon? ARMYs and Swifties become detectives over a book

A North American bookstore in Virginia took to Instagram a couple weeks ago to tease a new memoir about a ‘big musical act’ whose name will be revealed on June 13 and the book will be released on July 9, causing ARMYs and Swifities to assume it was about their favorite artists. While the store said that they can pre-order the book and if it turns out to be another artist, they can get their money back.

The memoir:

The release dates are extremely important for both the fandoms as it signifies important dates for the artists. For BTS, June 13 2023 will be their 10th debut anniversary and July 9 was the day when BTS confirmed the fandom name ARMY while Taylor Swift mentioned July 9 in an old song of hers and fans speculate it has to do with her relationship with Joe Jonas in 2008. The bookstore recently took down the post, claiming the author did not wish to market it yet and while the store itself has no idea about the idea, they still kept the pre-order list but would not be taking any money for it. They are sure it will be a big hit when the artist of the memoir will be revealed on June 13.

BTS’ activities:

On May 10th, Disney+ said, "J-Hope and SUGA’s solo documentaries 'j-hope IN THE BOX' and 'SUGA: Road to D-DAY' have confirmed worldwide release in June to mark the 10th anniversary of BTS' debut.” The two documentaries drew a lot of attention even before their release as documentaries that show the behind-the-scenes of BTS members J-Hope and Suga's solo album production to live performances, which were not easily seen. First, 'j-hope IN THE BOX' contains everything from J-Hope's first official solo album production and activity period to the stage performance of 'Lollapalooza', the first Korean musician to perform as a main stage headliner. 'SUGA: Road to D-DAY' is a road movie documentary about SUGA’s journey to find the message he wants to convey through music, interacting with artists in various cities around the world while producing his solo album. As such, the two works have evoked an overwhelming response from fans as they were able to see the concerns of the two people, the musical world, and the behind-the-scenes struggle to create the best stage.

