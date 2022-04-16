Memorable moments from ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ D3 feat V’s walk, Jungkook’s hair & more

The ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concerts kicked off last weekend on April 9 (IST), and Las Vegas has been coloured purple ever since, in honour of hosting BTS! With the concerts taking place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, Sin City turned into ‘Borahaegas’, in a nod to BTS and ARMYs’ personal term of endearment for each other, ‘borahae’.

The first weekend of the group’s Las Vegas concerts brought us some unforgettable moments, ranging from multiple ‘YOONGI MARRY ME’ signs, to BTS’ V tossing a bouquet to an ARMY and getting adorably flustered upon having the bouquet tossed right back - just another example of the group and its fans going ‘No, you’.

April 16 (IST) brought us Day 3, and the second weekend, of ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’, and sure enough, it was a night to remember! We’ve put together some highlights from Day 3 that trended on Twitter, starting with BTS’ V walking on stage like a veritable model.

The youngest member, Jungkook, walked out on stage with a new hairstyle today, leading to ARMYs trending ‘HIS HAIR’ as they gushed over the look.

Meanwhile, BTS’ eldest member Jin made the group’s fans go ‘aww’ with his adorable expression while waiting for the interpreter.