Memorable moments from ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ D3 feat V’s walk, Jungkook’s hair & more

Published on Apr 16, 2022
BTS
BTS' concept photo for 'Butter' : courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
The ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concerts kicked off last weekend on April 9 (IST), and Las Vegas has been coloured purple ever since, in honour of hosting BTS! With the concerts taking place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, Sin City turned into ‘Borahaegas’, in a nod to BTS and ARMYs’ personal term of endearment for each other, ‘borahae’. 

The first weekend of the group’s Las Vegas concerts brought us some unforgettable moments, ranging from multiple ‘YOONGI MARRY ME’ signs, to BTS’ V tossing a bouquet to an ARMY and getting adorably flustered upon having the bouquet tossed right back - just another example of the group and its fans going ‘No, you’.

April 16 (IST) brought us Day 3, and the second weekend, of ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’, and sure enough, it was a night to remember! We’ve put together some highlights from Day 3 that trended on Twitter, starting with BTS’ V walking on stage like a veritable model.

The youngest member, Jungkook, walked out on stage with a new hairstyle today, leading to ARMYs trending ‘HIS HAIR’ as they gushed over the look.

Meanwhile, BTS’ eldest member Jin made the group’s fans go ‘aww’ with his adorable expression while waiting for the interpreter.

J-Hope's casual and comfortable look was also much talked about:

ARMY Twitter was all about the fanboys today, prompted by this special moment: 
The fun did not end at the concert, however. Shortly afterwards, BTS’ Jimin, V, and J-Hope took to VLive to talk to their fans while having dinner, joined later by Jungkook. The live broadcast went on for over an hour, bringing us many memorable moments, such as when J-Hope talked about the group potentially getting matching friendship tattoos, and went on to ask ARMYs to comment X or O to voice their opinions on the tattoos.

There’s only one day left of the ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concerts, and we cannot wait to find out what it has in store for us!

