Memorist actor Yoo Seung Ho in talks for lead role in new drama I Am Home by Green My Mother’s Club director

Korean actor Yoo Seung Ho is in discussions to take on the lead role in the upcoming drama I'm Home, as reported on July 25. The drama, directed by Ra Ha Na, revolves around the heartwarming theme of non-blood-related individuals coming together to form a family. Yoo Seung Ho's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed that he has received an offer for the role and is currently reviewing it with a positive outlook. If he confirms his casting, this will be his second project with YG Entertainment.

Yoo Seung Ho might star in I’m Home

After the success of the KBS drama Moonshine last year, Yoo Seung Ho is set to star in the upcoming webtoon-based drama Deal. However, with the potential casting in I'm Home, his fans are eagerly anticipating yet another outstanding performance from the talented actor. YG Entertainment's representative expressed positive consideration for the offer, and if he accepts, it will mark his second project with the agency.

I’m Home portrays the touching story of individuals who are not biologically related but find solace and love in each other's company, forming a new and unconventional family. Director Ra Ha Na, known for her previous works in Green Mothers' Club and Tinted With You, will be at the helm of this heartwarming drama that is sure to resonate with viewers.

Yoo Seung Ho’s other projects

Yoo Seung Ho, an accomplished actor in the Korean entertainment industry, recently signed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment in March. Throughout his career, he has garnered immense popularity for his leading roles in various K-dramas such as Memorist, Missing You, I'm Not a Robot, The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, Remember: War of the Son,Queen Seon Duk, Warrior Baek Dong Soo and Master of Study .

