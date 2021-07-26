Merch sale CANCELLED by CIX’s agency following plagiarism suspicion

Trouble mounts for CIX ahead of their 1st studio album release.

Just a few days before the release of ‘Ok Prologue: Be Ok’, the group seems to have landed in trouble as the promotional images for their official merch spotted online were claimed to be plagiarised. The merch was announced in celebration of CIX’s second debut anniversary as they celebrate with a ‘FIX week’.

The concept used for the merch is said to be ‘tennis blub’. Netizens claim that the images are too similar to that of an anime ‘The Prince of Tennis’. Following this, the agency of the group, C9 Entertainment released an official notice. The company spoke about its initial plans of selling commemorative goods with the images released. They have now identified calling it ‘similar to a particular animation’s costume’ and the sale ‘ethically problematic’. They would hence like to cancel the entire sale of the said goods.

C9 Entertainment has called off the pre-order shipping and a refund will be made to all who have purchased the merch so far. You can read their statement below.

The group is set to make a comeback after the fourth EP ‘Hello Chapter Ø: Hello, Strange Dream’ released in February. ‘Ok Prologue: Be Ok’ will release on 17 August across all music sites. CIX has released the concept photos and promotional activities like a video call event for the album release. Member BX was spotted in a marine boy outfit in the individual concept photo dropped on 26 July.

