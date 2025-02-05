Mercy For None FIRST LOOK: So Ji Sub turns gangster to avenge brother's mysterious death in new teaser; watch

On February 4, Netflix unveiled its South Korean content line-up for the second quarter of 2025. The list includes several thrilling shows, including So Ji Sub, Huh Joon Ho and Gong Myung's noir drama Mercy For None. So Ji Sub's first look photos and a teaser, giving a glimpse of his character, is also out. The mystery, revenge thriller is based on a popular webtoon and will include 8 episodes.

Mercy For None is a revenge story of a former gangster, Nam Gi Jun, played by So Ji Sub, who is bound to return to the dark World of crime following the mysterious death of his younger brother, Nam Gi Seok (guest role by Love Scout's Lee Jun Hyuk). In the first still cuts of the Netflix series, Nam Gi Jun is seen standing tall in a wrecked setting. The shot is taken from outside a broken glass of an apartment, and inside stands Nam Gi Jun, amidst scattered items.

A man is also seen lying down dead or injured. It probably is the aftermath of an intense fight scene. The black and white shot is also from an action sequence, where the lead actor has a resolute look on his face. He will go to any lengths to find his brother's murderers and avenge his death. After 11 years of being away from the crime scene, he is forced to awaken his gangster side.

Advertisement

In the recently released teaser of Mercy For None, we see Nam Gi Jun calling up a former gang member to inquire about his brother's death. Knowing how far he can go to find out the truth, a few gang members go to kill Nam Gi Jun. What follows is him taking all of them down single-handedly in a high-octane fight scene.

In order to leave the underground world, he goes as far as cutting down his own Achilles tendon, which makes him incapable of performing criminal tasks. After walking away from the scene, his brother, who was the second-most competent member of the gang, rises through the ranks. He becomes the executive director of the organization and leads to successful profit earnings, until his untimely death.