Merry Christmas 2021: 4 feel good Korean movies to watch this weekend to celebrate the festive spirit

We are at end of 2021 and it's time to unwind ourselves from a hectic and overwhelming year, and what better than some amazing films to celebrate that with, right? Below are four unique and amazing Korean movies centred around the themes of love, friendship, brotherhood and dreams as we say goodbye to this year and usher in a new one.

1. Because I Love You

This 2017 fantasy-comedy omnibus film stars Cha Tae Hyun and Kim Yoo Jung in lead roles. The story revolves around Lee Hyeong (Cha Tae Hyun) whose spirit, after an accident, starts entering the bodies of people struggling with love. Scully (Kim Yoo Jung), a high school student guides his spirit along the way. It is fun, hilarious and light-hearted. Absolutely unmissable.

2. My Annoying Brother

EXO's DO, Jo Jung Suk and Park Shin Hye in a film together? Yes, please. 'My Annoying Brother' is a heart-touching film revolving around two brothers Doo Young (EXO's DO) who is a national athlete who damages his optic nerves during an international event and loses his sight permanently. His older brother Doo Shik (Jo Jung Suk) who has been estranged from Doo Young, takes advantage of his brother's sudden crisis to get paroled from prison. Though initially, they are at loggerheads, Doo Shik helps Doo Young adjust to his disability. Just when they start to bond well, an unfortunate incident strikes them. The film is emotional and will make you reach out to your siblings to give them a big tight hug!

3. Christmas in August

Considered a K-movie classic, this one truly feels like a warm cup of tea. Starring Han Suk Kyu and Shim Eun Ha in lead roles, Jung Won (Han Suk Kyu) is a photo studio owner in his 30s. His life takes a turn when he meets Da Rim (Shim Eun Ha), a bright and cheerful girl who often visits his studio. They begin to date but things go South. Will they get their happily ever after? Watch this heartbreakingly beautiful romance.

4. The Box

We promise you this isn't an EXO special feature, but films starring our favourite EXO members are the perfect holiday fits! In another EXO recommendation, we have Chanyeol's musical debut film 'The Box'. It takes us through the journey of an aspiring singer Ji Hoon (Chanyeol) and a washed-up music producer Min Su (Jo Dal Hwan) and their musical journey together. As its name suggests, the film is like a gift wrapped in a box, waiting to be unwrapped this Christmas!

