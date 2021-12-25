Merry Christmas: 4 scenes from K Dramas that pair perfectly with the snuggly weather feat. Secret Garden

Christmas is the magical time of the year where the weather gets nippy, our cups warm up with hot chocolate, the trees get decorated and we feel like relaxing with a nice K-Drama! K-Dramas have always added a scene of snow or Christmas to create a little more magic in the scene so here’s our list of K-Dramas that have an amazing Christmas scene in it:-

Crash Landing on You

A beautiful drama involving the IT couple of the industry- Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin has created a soul stirring series with their beautiful chemistry and what adds to it is the sweet Christmas tree scene where Son Ye Jin decorated the tree and left a sweet note for Hyun Bin, making the viewers smile till their cheeks hurt. Another scene where they reunite under the snowfall is also magical.

Secret Garden

Another Hyun Bin classic, ‘Secret Garden’ is a rollercoaster but the scenes where he decorates the tree and dances away with Ha Ji Won in the Christmas party still remains etched forever in our hearts. The scene where Ha Ji Won ditches the tomboy clothes and owns the feminine side of her, which leaves Hyun Bin completely gobsmacked and their attraction for each other just grows till they share their first kiss in the party. Christmas surely has an effect on love.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God aka Goblin

A cult classic, the fantasy series has many memorable scenes but the Christmas scenes are the most appealing to the eyes. The twinkling lights, beaming Christmas tree and the hilarity that ensues amongst Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun and Lee Dong Wook is the perfect cherry on the top but the best part is when she regains her memories during a similar twinkling Christmas and the lovers reunite during the magical and frosty time.

Hi Bye, Mama!

The only scene in the list that has a less-than-cheery undertone to it because of the accidental reunion between the ghost Cha Yu Ri (Kim Tae Hee) and her remarried husband Jo Kang Hwa (Lee Kyu Hyung) while he was out with his new wife and their child. The snowy evening wasn’t as cold as the shocked expression of Kang Hwa when he saw someone who resembled his dead wife. The snow and the lights acted as a contrast to the storm that was brewing between the two.

