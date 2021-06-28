Mesmerizing performances, Haseul comeback & tears: LOONA’s online concert was a treat for the soul

An amazing night full of incredible performances and vocals, read on to know what made LOONA's virtual concert great.

K-Pop girl group LOONA are highly-addictive and a complete powerhouse of talent, with each member oozing incredible charms. The 12-member group debuted in 2018 and today, on June 28, released their fourth mini-album ‘&’, with high expectations from their fandom, ORBIT. This comeback was even more special for fans as it marks the return of leader Haseul, who went on a hiatus for almost a year and a half, to recover from repeated anxiety disorder. The group had their virtual concert for ‘&’ today, and it was filled with their classic flawlessly high-note hitting, detailed performances, laughter, and tears.

The concert was a part of a 2-day event where Day 1 focused on fan meeting and members playing games, while Day 2 was a full-fledged concert of around three hours. The concert was titled 이달의 소녀 ON WAVE [LOOΠΔTHEWORLD : &]. Talking about the comeback album first, LOONA’s title track from the latest album ‘PTT (Paint The Town)’ was gaining a lot of attention as it is a dance hip hop track mixed with Bollywood music elements. The music video released today showcased the girls’ addictive and powerful music, along with their intense dance moves!

In celebration of their comeback after almost seven months, LOONA’s hard work to give ORBITs a great time at the concert was apparent. The group performed a majority of their songs, the count going up to more than 14 songs. Some of these were performed for the first time and some of them were even performed as remixes, making ORBITs demand the remix versions to be released too! The concert started with So What, and moved on to Colors, HEAT, Butterfly, UNIVERSE, Dance on My Own, Satellite, STAR, Ding Dang Dong and more.

LOONA set the stage on fire from the start with their black leather outfits, skirts and knee-length boots. When the lights dimmed and the girls performed Butterfly, all ORBITs collectively went into fanboy/fangirl mode as they couldn’t stop gushing over getting a OT12 version of the song, while the background LED setup changed into a dreamlike atmosphere. Same was the case for the optimistic, soulful track ‘Universe’. The stage transformed into a dream-like, cool stage with members’ smooth choreography. They also sang their English song STAR, thanking ORBITs for getting them on Billboard Charts with the song. The members first sported chic leather outfits, then moved on to stylish denim attire, with a comfy, loose plain white tshirt fit towards the encore performances.

Through this one day concert, LOONA has shown their impressive skills in performing live. They can hit flawless high notes, dance with amazing synchrony, all the while keeping fans engaged with their expressions and gestures! They took ORBITs back in time as they performed their debut song, Hi High, as a surprise encore performance too! They also performed the funky ‘WOW’ and powerful ‘PTT (Paint the Town)’ from their latest album ‘&’ for the first time in the concert. Their surprise encore performance was of their debut track and signed off with the special song 365.

It wouldn’t be a concert if members didn’t cry! Haseul tried to hold back her tears, and some members encouraged her to let it all out. She expressed how grateful she was for the members and apologized to ORBITs for not staying with them for the past two and half years, officially. Comments flooded in showering love to her and all the members (especially when any of them rapped or hit stable, powerful high notes!).

With this concert, LOONA gave ORBITs more to cherish and love, as was evident with the aftermath of the concert where fans couldn’t stop talking about the members on Twitter and Instagram.

Watch LOONA’s latest comeback ‘&’ title track, ‘PTT (Paint the Town) here:

Have you listened to LOONA’s album or watched their concert? Tell us your favourite moments from the concert or songs from the album in the comments below!

