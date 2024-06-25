Kim Woo Bin, the popular South Korean actor, has been the talk of the town recently because of his huge financial step. The actor has purchased BTS’ old office building, which has harbored many memories ever since their debut. The decision has led to massive online discourse within the fandom.

On June 25, 2024, the South Korean news outlet Xports News confirmed that the K-drama actor Kim Woo Bin had purchased BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment’s old headquarters. The actor bought the old building for a whopping 13.7 billion KRW or 10.7 million USD. However, not a lot of fans are happy about the news, as the building consists of a lot of old memories related to the group.

ARMYs consider the building one of the most important pieces of BTS’ history. As the group started their journey from the building itself, the fans had a lot of memories attached to it. Moreover, fans used to write heartfelt messages on the walls of the building, which made it even more cherished by the fans. However, the news of the building being bought by the actor has made many emotional with the thought that the messages will be removed during renovation.

Check out fan reactions to Kim Woo Bin buying BTS' old building

The building is situated at Nonhyeon Dong, Gangnam Gu, Seoul, from where Big Hit Entertainment controlled its operations. However, in 2018, they shifted to Samseong Dong, eventually expanded to HYBE, and relocated again to the upscale Yongsan area.

More about the K-pop group BTS

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. Six members, except Jin, are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment.

The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their popular songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans.

