Met Gala 2021: Kpop soloist CL’s denim dress SLAYS at her first Met appearance; See PIC

Make way! CL has made her own debut at the Met Gala 2021 and unsuspecting fans have been left stunned. In a move that will be remembered years down the line, CL became one of the first female K-pop artists to walk the star-studded Met Gala red carpet.

The Met Gala 2021 taking place at its home ground, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, USA has seen countless debuts since its foundation in 1948. But this year makes it all the more special for fans, models, designers and the various artists attending it alike as the fundraising event returns after 2 years with the 2020 edition being cancelled due to the ongoing global pandemic.

CL added to the list of her accomplishments scoring her own ticket to the famed event dressed in Alexander Wang. Her look, a nod to the theme ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, saw her dressed in a one-of-its-kind denim gown styled by the luxury brand. Her feet in sheer heels, CL entered the ball to loud cheers and eye-blinding flashes.

CL’s blonde hair was styled in a top bow as sleek bangs flanked her contoured cheeks. Her dress, held by a simple knot at the front, CL sashayed down the carpet with a confident smile. The solo artist and former 2NE1 member was a sight to behold at her first Met appearance, only making us excited for what’s more to come.

