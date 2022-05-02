Met Gala 2022: Here are some Korean stars that are expected to grace the carpet featuring NCT’s Johnny & more

The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It is popularly regarded as the most prestigious night for fashion, and an invitation is highly sought after. Celebrities from various fields, such as film, fashion, music, television, sports, and social media, are generally invited to the Met Gala, organized by American fashion magazine ‘Vogue’.

Here are some Korean stars that are expected to attend this year's Met Gala:-

Seeing how the rest of the group have returned to South Korea, the only member who is still in the USA, is Rosé. In 2021, she walked with Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Wearing a LBD (Little Black Dress) and white bow embellishment, Rosé had made her debut in the Met Gala. With the theme being from the 1800s, we cannot wait to see her take on the beautiful theme

Apart from BLACKPINK’s Rosé, CL was one of the first female K-Pop idols to attend the event and it seems as though she may be doing it again this year. Known for her eccentric fashion and strong looks, in 2021, she wore an American staple in clothing- denim. The denim dress plus the asymmetrical hairstyle had everyone swooning for her. Hopefully, for this year’s theme, she will be showing a softer and a more feminine look- different from her usual style!

In a surprise entrance, NCT’s Johnny seems to be in New York and it's assumed that he will be attending the event. With male K-Pop idols like PSY, Super Junior’s Siwon, EXO’s Lay and more who attended Met Gala previously, it leaves much to imagination as to how Johnny would blend into such a unique concept.

