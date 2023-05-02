Met Gala 2023: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, GOT7’s Jackson Wang and The Glory's Song Hye Kyo stun at debut appearances

The Met Gala is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year in the fashion industry, with celebrities and designers showcasing their creativity and style. All the A-list stars gathered at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1 to celebrate fashion's biggest night. K-pop sensations Jackson Wang and BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim, as well as South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo walked the Met Gala's red carpet for the first time in stunning ensembles. While BLACKPINK's Jennie looked amazing in a mini dress, GOT7’s Jackson Wang stood out with confidence, and The Glory actress Song Hye Kyo turned heads with her outfit.

Blackpink's Jennie shines as a ‘Human Chanel’

Jennie made her Met Gala 2023 debut. The K-Pop diva is a Chanel ambassador who has publicly expressed her passion for the brand's vintage pieces. As a result, it's no surprise that the BLACKPINK member chose a vintage gown for the event. The idol wore a white camélia and a black ribbon dress from the brand's Autumn/Winter 1990 collection to the 2023 Met Gala. She accessorised the strapless gown with a black choker ribbon, matching Opera gloves, black shoes, tiny diamond earrings, sleek open tresses pulled back, and minimal makeup to complete the elegant and sophisticated look.

Jackson Wang rocks sleek black suit at Met Gala debut

Jackson Wang made his Met Gala 2023 debut in a head-to-toe black Louis Vuitton suit with black shades and gloves, paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld's iconic look. His outfit included a cropped embroidered jacket, black leather gloves, and skinny-fit trousers. He accessorised his all-black ensemble with an ornate bracelet, heeled dress shoes, tinted black sunglasses, a messy centre-parted hairstyle, tiny earrings, a glossy nude lip shade, and minimum makeup. The Got7 member showed off his unique sense of style and confidence on the red carpet.

Song Hye Kyo stuns in blush pink gown

Song Hye Kyo made her Met Gala debut in a blush pink Fendi shirt and skirt pair designed by Kim Jones. Her spaghetti-strapped top has a corseted bodice, a fitting bust, and a cropped hem length, while her floor-length skirt has a high-rise waistline, complex decorations, lace embroidery, and a floor-length silhouette. She accessorised with a messy braided haircut, an embellished tiny clutch purse, a coral pink lip tint, rouged cheekbones, and minimum makeup. She completed her look with simple elegance making for a timeless and classic appearance.

The three stars stood out with their impeccable fashion choices and unique sense of style. They managed to make a statement and showcase their creativity on the red carpet. We can't wait to see what they have in store for us next year.

