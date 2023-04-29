Met Gala 2023: Paris Hilton to attend the event for the first time in her life; details inside

Paris Hilton, who is one of the most highly recognised entrepreneurs, influencers, and a well-known Hollywood personality. She has finally received her dream invitation from the Met Gala 2023, which will start on May 1. Although many may wonder why she was never invited before, Paris Hilton is currently in seventh heaven with her dream call for the Met Gala 2023.

Paris Hilton’s gets an invite for Met Gala 2023

The influencer received an invitation from Vogue and the creator of her forthcoming look. However, the details about Hilton’s red carpet appearance are unknown. It is unclear which designer Paris is set to collaborate with, for her Met Gala debut.

Considering this will be the first time, the businesswoman will be gracing the red carpet, her appearance needs to be perfect. And, a significant achievement like this surely merits a significant designer.

Meanwhile, apart from Paris, Bollywood star, Alia Bhatt is also set to make her Met Gala debut, this 2023. Alia will promote her Hollywood debut movie, Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. As per reports, Bhatt is wearing an outfit designed by Prabhal Gurung.

BTS’ Jimin, RM, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rose are set to make their Met Gala debuts too.

Met Gala 2023: Theme

This year’s theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," is said to be in memory of the legendary fashion designer. He happens to be Paris Hilton's close friend too. It has been said that the two of them got along well.

Paris Hilton Schedule for D-Day

Paris will travel from Washington, D.C., to the Met Gala, which takes place on May 1. Prior to the fashion show, she will host a conference about the new Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act.

