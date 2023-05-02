Met Gala 2023: Song Hye Kyo, Jackson Wang hangout with Michelle Yeoh; Former snapped with BLACKPINK's Jennie

Song Hye Kyo and Jackson Wang, alongside BLACKPINK’s Jennie, three of the biggest names in the Asian entertainment industry, attended the Met Gala 2023 on May 1. The trio stole the show with their stunning fashion and star-studded encounters. But, it was their meeting with another famous Asian celebrity, Michelle Yeoh, that sent fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Jackson Wang being a gentleman as always

According to photos and videos shared on social media, the GOT7 member was seen getting clicked hand-in-hand with the Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh. Jackson was also seen helping Michelle Yeoh and Daisy Ho while walking down the stairs. Fans couldn't help but gush over the chemistry and elegance they displayed. Many fans praised Jackson Wang for representing Asia with grace and class, while others expressed their hope for a possible collaboration or project involving the stars.

Song Hye Kyo’s snapped with Michelle Yeoh

The two greeted each other warmly and posed for photos together, sparking a buzz among fans who admired their talent, beauty, and charm. The interaction between the two stars was brief, but fans couldn't help but gush over the visuals and chemistry they displayed. Both the stars looked gorgeous in their elegant attire. Michelle Yeoh slayed as always while Song Hye Kyo stunned everyone in her debut Met Gala look.

Who is Michelle Yeoh?

Michelle Yeoh Choo-Kheng is a popular Malaysian actress and dancer based in Hong Kong. She is well-known for her action and martial arts films. She gained fame in the early 1990s for performing her own stunts in her action movies. Yeoh received widespread recognition in the Western world for her roles in the 1997 James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies, where she played the character of Wai Lin, and in the Chinese action film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, for which she received a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress. Her impressive fighting skills and performance in action films led Rotten Tomatoes to rank her as the greatest action heroine of all time in 2008.

Michelle Yeoh's talent and hard work earned her numerous accolades, including being named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2022, and her portrayal of an overwhelmed mother navigating the multiverse in the science fiction film Everything Everywhere All at Once won her the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in 2022. She also made Academy Award history on March 12, 2023, by becoming the first Asian woman to win the Best Lead Actress Oscar for her outstanding performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Met Gala 2023 brought together many A-list celebrities from the fashion, music, film, and art worlds. The event was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. As for Song Hye Kyo, Jackson Wang, and Michelle Yeoh, their brief but memorable encounter at the Met Gala 2023 has left fans buzzing with anticipation and admiration. Who knows what the future holds for these three talented and gorgeous stars. Only time will tell.

