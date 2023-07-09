MetLife Stadium apologizes to TWICE fans for liking hate tweet by BLACKPINK fan on group's success

TWICE fans are furious by the actions of MetLife stadium after the recent concert group held at the stadium. MetLife stadium's official Twitter comes under fire for liking a tweet about TWICE, which fans believe was spreading hate. The tweet was made by a BLACKPINK fan and this incident has sparked arguments between K-pop fans.

MetLife Stadium liked a hate tweet about TWICE

TWICE was the K-pop girl group to have sold a show at the MetLife Stadium for their Ready to Be World Tour. This is one of the biggest milestones achieved by the group and the fans celebrated this proudly. While all this was happening, someone from TWICE fandom noticed that MetLife stadium's official Twitter account had liked a negative tweet made by a BLACKPINK fan about TWICE's success. The tweet said that BLACKPINK had back-to-back shows with higher ticket prices than TWICE, if the quartet only had one show with the same ticket prices as TWICE, they would have sold it faster. Fans were angry and disheartened about the fact that MetLife stadium had liked that Tweet. Fans showed their disappointment and demanded an apology from their idols TWICE.

MetLife Stadium's Apology to TWICE fans

When the situation was getting out of hand, MetLife made a Tweet asking for TWICE fans' forgiveness. Their official account that it was a mistake and that they have removed the like. The Tweet said, "ONCE, we hear you! Apologies for inadvertently liking that comment. It wasn't intentional and we removed the like. We all our acts & are so proud of TWICE being the first female K-Pop group to headline MetLife Stadium Last night's show was one for the record books."

Fans' Reaction to the Apology

TWICE fans do not seem to be happy with MetLife Stadium's apology. TWICE created history at one of the biggest stadiums in the world and received negative remarks for doing and the liked Tweet by MetLife Stadium only fuelled the situation, according to the fans. TWICE fans say that the group is the one who should be apologized directly to and not their fans. They said it is too late because the group has already received way too much hate for this and this is the most disrespectful thing to be done as they believe.

