Microhabitat stars Ahn Jae Hong and Esom confirmed to return as married couple in upcoming drama LTNS

Esom takes on the heroine of her new drama 'LTNS' (Long Time No Sex). 'LTNS' is a work that faces and looks back on the broken relationship that a married couple who have been estranged from their lives committed a crime of threatening adulterous couples in order to earn money, and in the process turned away.

LTNS:

Esom plays the heroine. Her male lead is played by Ahn Jae Hong. The two appear as a couple. Esom and Ahn Jae Hong are acting together again in this work after the films 'Holding My Heart' and 'Microhabitat'.

Esom’s work:

Dramas 'Because This is My First Life', 'The Third Charm', 'Taxi Driver', movies 'Madam Hit', 'Queen of Crime', 'Microhabitat', 'My Special Brother', 'Samjin Group English TOEIC Class' Esom, who showed unusual charm on her back, plans to show a different charm from her previous work in this work. Meanwhile, Esom is set to star in the latest Netflix originals 'Kill Boksoon' and 'Black Knight' this year.

Ahn Jae Hong:

He has acted in 'Reply 1988', 'Fight for My Way', Be Melodramatic, movies 'The King of Jokgu', 'C'est Si Bon', 'The King's Case Note', 'Do Not Harm', 'Time to Hunt', etc. Ahn Jae Hong, who showed various charms in these films and dramas and is expected to show his own colorful acting this time as well. Ahn Jae Hong is set to release the Netflix original 'Mask Girl' this year and the movie 'Rebound' to be released in April.

Esom has taken the role of Cha Min Hee, the one and only younger sister of 'Cha Min Gyu' and the director who manages the management of MK ENT., clearly reveals the unpredictable personality. 'Cha Min Hee' who checks 'Gil Boksoon' in every case because her brother doesn't like her brother making an exception for 'Gil Boksoon' is in charge of an axis of unpredictable development with unstoppable moves hidden behind a mischievous expression.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook’s Stay Alive (Prod. by SUGA) achieves new milestone on Spotify as it cross 200 million streams

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.