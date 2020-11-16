Midnight Runners star Kang Ha Neul in talks to play lead role in the film Streaming

South Korean star Kang Ha Neul was recently in the running for the lead role in the film Streaming, which is about a YouTuber.

Kang Ha Neul may be starring in a new film! On November 16, Xportsnews reported that the actor will be playing the lead role in a new movie called Streaming. Following reports, a source from Kang Ha Neul’s agency TH Company confirmed, “Kang Ha Neul has received the offer to star in the film Streaming, and he is currently reviewing the offer.”

Streaming is a movie based on the life of a YouTuber, and if Kang Ha Neul accepts the offer, he will play the role of a YouTuber. It will be directed by director Jo Chang Ho, who previously directed the 2019 KBS 2TV drama Justice. Streaming will crank in next March, and Lotte Entertainment will be the distribution company in charge of the film investment.

Currently, Kang Ha Neul has several projects lined up, including making a special appearance in the new drama River Where the Moon Rises and starring in a film called The Pirates 2: The Goblin Flag, the sequel to the 2014 film The Pirates.

