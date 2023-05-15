Mijoo and Lee Yi Kyung dating? Fans speculate about romance as Circle Chart Awards video goes viral

Love is in the air in the world of Korean entertainment as speculations about a budding romance between former Lovelyz member Mijoo and actor Lee Yi Kyung swirl around. Fans were taken by surprise when a viral clip featuring the two stars surfaced online, leading to intense speculation about their relationship status. In this article, we delve into the dating rumors surrounding Mijoo and Lee Yi Kyung, exploring the evidence and seeking answers to the burning question: Are they really dating?

Mijoo and Lee Yi Kyung: A love connection unveiled?

The K-pop and K-drama worlds collide as dating rumors emerge surrounding former Lovelyz star Mijoo and the talented actor Lee Yi Kyung. Fans were left astounded and intrigued when a clip showing the two stars together went viral, sparking speculation about their relationship.

The footage captures a moment between Mijoo and the actor at the Circle Chart Music Awards 2022, which took place in February 2023. The clip showcases Lee Yi Kyung and Mijoo preparing for their appearance at the award show. During their interaction, Lee Yi Kyung extends his hand toward Mijoo, prompting her to hold onto it. Mijoo reciprocates by gently caressing the back of Lee Yi Kyung's hands with her thumb. Subsequently, she holds onto his arms before they make their entrance. Upon viewing the clip, netizens speculated that it indicated a romantic relationship between the two individuals. Many observers asserted that the interaction and palpable chemistry between Lee Yi Kyung and Mijoo served as an unmistakable indication of their possible dating status. However, others argued that the two could be merely friends thanks to each of their bright personalities.

Fans React to Mijoo and Lee Yi Kyung’s relationship rumors

The dating rumors have sparked a whirlwind of emotions among fans. Social media platforms have been flooded with mixed reactions, ranging from excitement and support for the alleged couple to shock over the pairing they never saw coming. The fan response highlights the deep emotional investment fans have in their favorite stars' personal lives. A few of the comments were like “The tension between them reminds me of Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol at the award show,” and ”I hope they are really dating.”

Meanwhile, Lee Yi Kyung is set to make a special appearance in Mijoo’s solo debut music video ‘Movie Star’, alongside Lee Hyori.

