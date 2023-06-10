Mike Batayeh, Breaking Bad star passes away at 52 after suffering a heart attack in sleep

Mike Batayeh, best known for his work in Breaking Bad, has passed away at 52. The actor who played Dennis Markowski reportedly suffered a heart attack in his sleep.

Mike Betayah passes away at 52

Breaking Bad star, Mike Betayah has passed away due to a heart attack, TMZ reported. As per the report, the actor was sleeping when he suffered a heart attack. The actor played the role of Dennis Markowoski, who is a manager at Gustavo's laundromat. He appeared on three episodes of the hit show from 2011-2012. Mike reportedly passed away on June 1 at his home in Michigan. His sister Diane explained that his death was very sudden, given that he did not have a complicated medical history. Mike’s family released a statement about his passing that reads, "He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.

About Mike Batayeh

Mike was a Detroit native while he lived in Los Angeles. Besides his role in Breaking Bad, Mike was a comedian who did shows all over the world and also did voicework. He appeared on shows like The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Shield, Sleeper Cell, and CSI: Miami. He also worked in several films, including American Dreams, Gas, American East, Don't Mess With The Zohan, and Detroit Unleaded. Mike’s last on-screen role was when he played Nacho in the 2018 MTV movie Prank of America.

Mike is survived by five sisters and several nephews and nieces. They’re reportedly devastated at the loss.

ALSO READ: Lily-Rose Depp REACTS as SNL comedian Chloe Fineman mocks her The Idol performance