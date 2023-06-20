Military nurse denies leaving base without approval for vaccinating BTS' Jin; Details inside

A military nursing officer reportedly vaccinated BTS member Jin who is serving in the military at the base without taking permission from the head staff of the station. ARMYs were really furious about this incident and demanded a proper investigation of the military nurse. It was reported on June 20, that the nurse has changed her statement and denied all the accusations.

Military nurse classifying involvement related to Jin’s vaccination

Military Lieutenant 'A' who is accused of vaccinating Jin of BTS after leaving their base without permission denies the charge on June 20. The nursing officer was suspected to drive 30 minutes away from the designated unit 28th division just to see BTS' Jin, however, her representative denied this. The legal representative of nursing officer 'A' said that they were asked to cooperate with the 5th division where Jin is currently stationed. She said that her station received a request for assistance almost a week before and since there was no other working officer at that time, she herself had to go to assist the team at the 5th division. The legal representative also stated that the nursing officer verbally acquired permission from the head of the staff, before reaching the station.

Military nurses' set target of the day

Lieutenant 'A's lawyer said that at the time of vaccination, 3 injections were given to each military soldier trainee at the interval of 15-20 seconds, and 200 trainees were targetted within an hour. The trainees were wearing masks and were barely recognisable and due to less time, there was no chance for her to speak to any trainee at that time.

The nursing officer's issue was raised after there were rumors of her going around and saying that 'Jin was really sick' with an excuse to stay around the BTS singer. The legal representative of the nursing officer has said that they will cooperate with the investigation. On the other hand, the authorities have said that the statement made by the accused has changed during the course of the investigation, so an additional investigation will take place and the results will be announced following the law and regulations.

