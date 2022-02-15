Military Prosecutor Doberman: Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah and more pose in the new group poster

'Military Prosecutor Doberman', which will be broadcast for the first time on February 28th, is about Do Bae Man (Ahn Bo Hyun), who became a military prosecutor for money, and Cha Woo In (Jo Bo Ah), who became a military prosecutor for revenge. It is a military court action drama depicting the story of overcoming evil and growing into a real military prosecutor. Writer Yoon Hyun Ho and director Jin Chang Gyu, who has been recognized for his sensuous and powerful directing skills, are expected to deliver thrilling action and exhilarating catharsis based on a military court that has never been dealt with anywhere else.

Among them, a special group poster that shows Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah, Oh Yeon Soo, Kim Young Min, and Kim Woo Seok, who are armed with various personalities, at a glance, is released and draws attention. The unusual aura emitted by each character makes it impossible to take your eyes off of them, foretelling their spectacular character play to be unfolded in the play. The most impressive thing about this special group poster is the appearance of the characters in different positions against the background of the courtroom.

At the highest point, Noh Noh Young (Oh Yeon Soo), the first female division commander, is located. Next, the ambitious lawyer Yong Moon Gu (Kim Young Min), the Young and Rich company president Roh Tae Nam (Kim Woo Seok), and Do Bae Man and Cha Woo In standing proudly in front of them, leaping beyond the ranks and his determination as a military prosecutor to judge evil with justice is evident.

In particular, the visual in the poster, which clearly distinguishes the high and low places, leaves a stronger impression by implying the vertical hierarchical order within the military, where only rank is prioritized. Among them, Noh Noh Young's solemn expression, who maintains a poker face at the highest point, conveys the charm of a strong character. Yong Moon Gu who seems to be giving secret instructions, and Noh Tae Nam, who seems to laugh at the other side with an irritated expression, stimulates interest in what kind of relationship they will become entangled in the drama.

ALSO READ: Twenty-Five, Twenty-One Ep 1 & 2 Review: Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri’s delightful beginning paves way

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.