Military Prosecutor Doberman Teasers: Ahn Bo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah are poles apart when it comes to their work

tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Military Prosecutor Doberman' has released two new preview videos announcing the birth of a military court action drama that has never been seen before. Legacy teasers, character teaser videos, character posters, and main posters are all released, capturing the eyes and ears of prospective viewers and rapidly emerging as an anticipated work that should not be missed.

The released main trailer video captures the unusual performance of military prosecutors Ahn Bo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah, who go out to punish criminals in military uniforms by law rather than by rank in the military, creating a sweaty tension. First of all, in the first video, Do Bae Man and Cha Woo In, wearing military uniforms and saluting swords, appear one after another with lively music, leaving a strong impact from the start. Then, the hot action play of Do Bae Man and Cha Woo In is drawn one after another, raising the tension in an instant, and the tension felt in the relationship between the two people further raises the level of immersion.

The second main preview video, which is 15 seconds long, a battle of characters armed with each charm unfolded and caught the eye. First, Cha Woo In, who shines with only Do Bae Man's wild bare fist action and imposing presence itself could be felt in the door. Then, Noh Na Yeong (Oh Yeon Soo), the first female division commander who exudes overwhelming force, Yong Moon Goo (Kim Young Min), an ambitious lawyer, and Roh Tae Nam (Kim Woo Seok), a third-generation conglomerate who became the chairman of a large corporation in his 20s, heralded an exciting relationship that was intertwined with each other.

