From millennial trends to their Y2K styles; Here’s how aespa’s style is bringing back 90s fashion

We’ve often spoken about aespa alums Ningning, Winter, Giselle, Karina individual style and how phenomenal the band’s aesthetic is. While they all stand out in their own right, the band is also subtly bringing back 90s fashion with their Y2K vibe. Today, we’re looking at the top 3 vintage trends and wardrobe pieces the alums love to incorporate in their style, almost 3 decades later. Scroll down for some fashion trends inspired by the idols.

Knee High Boots: The classic show is comfortable, chic, smart and always in style. The shoe elevates any and every outfit and honestly make you look so powerful. What’s more powerful than someone strutting at you in knee-high heeled boots? Probably nothing. Along with boots, aespa alums also love a good trench coat. Karina’s go-to fall outfit is often a mini skirt, tall boots, a sweater, and a trench coat.

Mini skirts: Not only did mini-skirts return to fashion runways this year but never really left the fashion circuit of Korea! Now, the short hemlines are a rage and they've resurfaced on our favourite it-girls from around the world. From prints to plaits and pleats–you can never go wrong with these.

As the hemlines got shorter, so did the size of the bags while tote bags have been all the rage, aespa members are loving small shoulder bags. We’ve spotted the members carrying these tiny shoulder bags on a daily basis because they hold exactly what one needs and pair well with any outfit. While we still love my hobo and micro bags, the shoulder bags below are the perfect middle ground.

Also read: THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Seulgi & Irene got REAL about working together; Admitted being nervous & worried