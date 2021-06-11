Milo Ventimiglia joins ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4; Reunites with ‘Gilmore Girls’ creator

Milo Ventimiglia played Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls and has now reunited with the creator to star in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4.

According to a report in Deadline, it is confirmed that ‘This Is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia has joined the cast of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ in the upcoming season 4. The details of his role are still under the wraps. Milo played the character of Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls and attained a severe fan following for portraying his part to perfection. Milo’s casting in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel reunites him with Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and EP Daniel Palladino. In season 3 of the show, Milo’s ‘This Is Us’ co-star Sterling K. Brown made an appearance as Reggieas when Midge and Susie learn an important lesson about show business while being on road, which humbles them.

Between Milo and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, they share a lot of acclaims individually. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, six Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award. For playing one of the most famous dads in the world, Milo has received three lead actor Emmy nominations for his role as Jack Pearson on NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron. Stephanie Hsu returns for Season 4 as well as Luke Kirby in his recurring role as Lenny Bruce. Milo’s one of the most prolific performances as Jack and the show ‘This Is Us’ will be running its sixth and final season in 2022.

Also Read| This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is a 'mean motorcycle dude' jokes Gilmore Girls co star Scott Patterson

Share your comment ×