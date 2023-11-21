mimiirose nicknamed as 'Lim Chang Jung's girl group' departs agency YES IM Entertainment a year after debut

The girl group mimiirose, affiliated with singer-actor Lim Chang Jung, has officially announced their departure from YES IM Entertainment. This decision has been reached through mutual agreement between the group and the agency.

mimiirose will no longer be promoted under Lim Chang Jung’s YES IM Entertainment

On November 21, a spokesperson for mimiirose made a significant announcement, revealing the group’s decision to part ways with YES IM Entertainment. The departure was initiated through a mutual understanding, signaling the end of their exclusive contracts with the agency. Subsequently, the members have chosen to forge ahead with a new agency, ushering in an era of change and growth for the girl group.

This pivotal move indicates a deliberate shift in direction for mimiirose, symbolizing their readiness to explore new opportunities and chart a different trajectory in their careers. Joining forces with a recently established agency represents a strategic step for the group, hinting at an exciting phase of evolution and development within the K-pop industry.

Amidst this transition, the members of mimiirose are poised to embark on a fresh chapter in their musical journey.

About mimiirose

mimiirose, a promising girl group formed in 2022, comprises members Inn Hyori, Yoon Jia, Seo Yunju, Han Yewon, and Choi Yeonjae, captivating audiences with their emerging charms. Their unique name, a fusion of rose and beauty, symbolizes their collective purpose, emphasizing both inner and outer beauty through the metaphor of petals.

Initially named mimiimiii, the group introduced themselves under this moniker on social media before their debut. However, just before their official launch, they underwent a name change to mimiirose, adding the symbolic petal concept to their identity.

Under the management of YES IM Entertainment and spearheaded by veteran singer Lim Chang Jung, mimiirose made their highly anticipated debut on September 16, 2022, with the single album AWESOME. This debut aimed to showcase the multifaceted charms of the group.

Their debut album, AWESOME, features three captivating tracks: Rose, Lululu, and Kill Me More, each offering a glimpse into the group's diverse musicality and talent. Mimiirose's arrival into the K-pop scene placed them among the ranks of notable girl group debuts of the year, alongside acts like LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, NMIXX, and others.

With their compelling debut and distinct concept, mimiirose stands poised to carve out their place in the industry, capturing the attention and admiration of audiences as they continue to blossom in their journey as a girl group.

