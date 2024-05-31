Min Hee Jin has held a second press conference to address the issues surrounding the ongoing conflict with HYBE. However, she has also revealed her plans for NewJeans’ future activities. The group is supposedly preparing to release new music by the end of the year and also hold a world tour in 2025.

Min Hee Jin reveals NewJeans' plans for comeback and world tour

On May 31, 2024, Min Hee Jin held another press conference to clear the air regarding Ador and HYBE’s ongoing conflict which has been going on for several weeks. In the get-together, she talks about various things, especially regarding the court’s injunction rule in her favor. Among many titbits, she also talks about NewJeans’ future and all the activities that she has planned for the group.

The CEO reveals that the group is preparing to perform at the Tokyo Dome in June for their much-anticipated Japanese debut with plans for a subsequent World Tour in the following year. Discussing the tour preparations, she emphasized the importance of carefully selecting a set track list that resonates with the audience globally.

Initially, they were in discussion to drop a new album by the end of 2024 in preparation for the upcoming tour but it has been disrupted by unforeseen events over the past month, casting uncertainty over their plans.

More about ADOR and HYBE's conflict

Previously, HYBE submitted an application to the court seeking permission to hold a special shareholders' meeting to dismiss ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin, from the company. In response, Min Hee Jin filed for a provisional injunction to prevent HYBE from exercising its voting rights. On the 30th, the court upheld Min Hee Jin’s request for a provisional injunction, maintaining her position as CEO.

The conflict between HYBE and ADOR started when the former conducted an audit, including that of the CEO Min Hee Jin after the information rolled out that they were attempting to separate management rights. HYBE sent a letter asking Min Hee Jin to step down from the CEO position. However, Min Hee Jin denies the accusations and argues that the main issue is about BELIFT LAB copying the concepts from NewJeans for their newly formed girl group, ILLIT.

