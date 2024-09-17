‘Min Hee Jin out’: BTS fans launch global hashtag campaign to oppose former ADOR CEO’s return

Min Hee Jin, the well-known former CEO of ADOR, has been making headlines recently. In new developments, fans of BTS known as ARMY have banded together to launch a hashtag campaign across the globe where they have trended ‘Min Hee Jin out’ opposing the return of former ADOR CEO.

On September 17, 2024, the South Korean media outlets Newsen and My Daily Korea reported that BTS’ official fandom ARMY had trended several hashtags to oppose former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin’s return like: “Min Hee Jin out”, “ARMYs Want MHJ out”, and “Don’t use BTS and ARMY” globally.

The hashtags have trended across the globe in countries like the UK, North America, Germany, Poland, and many parts of Southeast Asia.

This was not the only step taken by the fandom of BTS, they also issued a statement yesterday September 16 on X (previously Twitter) opposing the return of Min Hee Jin as ADOR CEO.

In the statement, ARMY wrote as members of the BTS ARMY community they had witnessed a lot of “misinformation and false information spreading under our name” and through this statement, they wanted to clarify their stance regarding the ongoing management situation.

The BTS’ fans continued that they would like to say that they are united in “opposition to Min Hee Jin’s return as ADOR CEO, a subsidiary of HYBE.” They added that they are aware of her questionable actions against BTS during their military service, her consultations with a shaman with the motto of harming the boy band, and her manipulation of Korean media outlets to spread a negative public opinion about BTS and ARMY.

ARMY concluding their statement said that they see any media narratives and unfunded accusations against BTS as support of Min Hee Jin which is a part of her agenda. They added that they are well aware that currently, BTS is not in a position where they can freely express their opinions that only “strengthens our stance.”

They finally urged Min Hee Jin to “stop using BTS and our fandom as shields to promote her agenda and spread lies.”

Meanwhile, Min Hee Jin stepped down from the position ADOR's CEO on August 27 KST. Recently she filed for an injunction to be reinstated as ADOR CEO.

