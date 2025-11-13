Min Hee Jin reacts to NewJeans’ full group return to ADOR: ‘Difficult choice made…’

K-pop girl group NewJeans is back in the business after their year-long fight with ADOR. On November 12, the youngest members, Haerin and Hyein, announced their decision to return to their label after the recent ruling verifying the validity of their exclusive contracts. Soon after, members Minji, Danielle, and Hanni also confirmed via their legal team that they’ll be returning to the management after careful discussions amongst themselves. Former CEO Min Hee Jin has now responded to their decision and decided to support them.

Min Hee Jin sends her support to NewJeans amid their ADOR comeback

The ex-CEO of ADOR, Min Hee Jin, who is currently in a battle of her own against HYBE, reacted to all five members. Here’s her official stance as reported by Sports Kyunghyang. “Yesterday’s decision to return [to ADOR] was undoubtedly a difficult choice made by the members after much thought and consideration. I respect and will support that decision. Although there were difficulties, I cherish the courage of the members who have decided to hold hands together again to protect each other. I can start afresh anywhere. However, I think NewJeans should remain together as a group of five members, no matter the situation. I hope that the members will become stronger, that NewJeans will grow into an even better group, and most of all, that all five members are happy.”

She added that she will continue to support NewJeans' music and growth until the end amid her own pending issues with the label.

As of now, the future plans of NewJeans are yet to be finalized or revealed to the public. While Haerin and Hyein are said to have confirmed their return with ADOR directly, Minji, Danielle, and Hanni have yet to have individual discussions with the team. They previously shared that one of the members was in Antarctica, leading to the delay of their announcement.

