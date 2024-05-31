Min Hee Jin reacts to past ill-comments on BTS, ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM; says NewJeans 'got hurt too' at press conference

ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin held her first press conference on April 25, bringing bombshell accusations against HYBE and its other subsidiaries. Now after her injunction win against HYBE, she had her second press con attendance on May 31. Her comments on reporters’ many questions are fueling the HYBE-ADOR conflict further.

Min Hee Jin avoids apology for making ill comments to BTS, ILLIT, and more K-pop groups in past

On May 31, at the Korea press center in Jung-gu, Seoul, ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin attended her second press con.

When a Yonhap News representative asked her what she had to say to other K-pop groups like BTS, ILLIT, and LE SSERAFIM, who got unnecessarily hurt amid the ongoing HYBE-ADOR conflict.

To this, she replied, ‘Everyone got hurt, including NewJeans’, avoiding apologizing for the ill comments she made about the groups in the past.

She further added ‘Not pointing to anyone, but my employee told me everyone is backlashing on me like I’m not a person anymore. I got hurt too and the members (NewJeans) as well.’

Min Hee Jin says 'need to find a solution' to end HYBE-ADOR conflict

She ended this question’s answer by saying that HYBE and ADOR both need to settle the matter in order to prevent any more rift involving K-pop groups. She thinks both agencies should now consider the solution.

This response from Min Hee Jin seemingly hints at her wish to reconcile with HYBE.

More about Min Hee Jin's injunction win against HYBE

Meanwhile, on May 30, a major shift in the ongoing power battle between HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR was made after the court’s verdict. The Seoul District Court ruled in ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin’s favor, approving her injunction against HYBE.

With this, despite being an 80% stakeholder of ADOR, the parent company will not be able to process Min Hee Jin’s immediate firing in today’s general shareholder meeting.

The injunction prevents HYBE from exercising its voting rights in the meeting. Since the primary agenda of this shareholders meeting was to dismiss Min Hee Jin as ADOR’s CEO, the injunction approval made the assembly go to vain.

On the other hand, though Min Hee Jin was able to temporarily prevent her firing in today’s meeting, HYBE can still appeal the court’s ruling.

ALSO READ: NewJeans’ Minji seemingly reacts to ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin’s injunction win against HYBE; Know K-pop idol’s response