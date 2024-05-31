Min Hee Jin says NewJeans might get married or study abroad after contract expiration at 2nd press conference

Following her injunction win against HYBE, Min Hee Jin held her 2nd press conference a month after the first one. On this day, aside from addressing ADOR’s conflict with HYBE, and her injunction win, she also talked about NewJeans’ future plans.

Min Hee Jin reveals her plans with NewJeans after group's 7 year-contract ends in future

On May 31, ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin held her 2nd press conference at the Korea Press Center in Jung-gu, Seoul.

Many reporters were curious to know her vision with NewJeans. In response, Min Hee Jin revealed her true plans with the five-piece girl group after their 7-year-long contract ends in the future.

She said that when the members entered the industry they had little to no knowledge about the system. So, she took it upon herself to lead them. ‘I tell them to study something that will help them earn a living after the 7 years of contract ends.’

She further added that she wants them to have them choose their own life when their contract expires. She vowed to encourage them to become cool artists or get married or study overseas, any path they choose.

Meanwhile, at this day’s press conference, Min Hee Jin also revealed that NewJeans will be releasing a new album at the end of this year. She also said that the group is also preparing to hold a world tour in 2025.

The ADOR CEO further added that the members are rigorously preparing for their Japanese debut which is scheduled on June 21.

Catch up on Min Hee Jin vs HYBE feud

For the unversed, Min Hee Jin held her first press conference on April 25, when the feud between HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR originally rose. Since then, the ongoing rift has been sending shockwaves through the Korean entertainment industry for many things that are getting exposed.

After discovering Min Hee Jin’s plans to usurp ADOR’s management rights from HYBE, the parent company invoked an audit against her intending to dismiss her as the CEO. Min Hee Jin filed an injunction to stop HYBE from making that decision.

On May 30, the court ruled in her favor, prohibiting HYBE from exercising their voting rights in order to fire Min Hee Jin in today’s shareholder meeting.

ALSO READ: Min Hee Jin reacts to past ill-comments on BTS, ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM; says NewJeans 'got hurt too' at press conference