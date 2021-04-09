Minari actor Han Ye Ri signs with American agency Echo Lake Entertainment; Confirms attending the Oscars!

Han Ye Ri is making waves in the United States! Read on to find out.

It is a great time to be a Korean actor. Korean actors have proven that one need not be fluent in English or move to Hollywood to make waves, internationally! For the past couple of years, Korean cinema has been making a mark in the world of global cinema and in audiences hearts around the world. After Parasite's historic win at the Oscars, all eyes are on another Korean film, Minari directed by Lee Issac Chung. Minari's actors including Steven Yeun, Alan Kim, Youn Yuh Jung and Han Ye Ri have been making waves internationally.

According to a report by Deadline, Minari actor Han Ye Ri has signed an exclusive contract with an American agency, Echo Lake Entertainment for representation in the U.S! The talented actress recently made her critically-acclaimed debut in the award-winning film Minari, which is nominated for a whopping six Academy Awards, including The Director's Award and Best Male Actor for Steven Yeun. Han Ye Ri has been nominated for the Best Supporting Female Actress Award.

Han Ye Ri and Youn Yuh Jung have confirmed to be attending the 93rd Academy Awards taking place on April 25 at 8 PM EST. It is also revealed that the actor will fly her dress, which she plans to wear for the ceremony from Korea. She will wrap her bit for OCN's thriller drama Hometown before she flies to the states for the Oscars ceremony.

