‘Minari’ fame Youn Yuh Jung in talks to act as Son Ye Jin and Kang Ha Neul’s grandmother

Upcoming drama titled ‘Trees Die on Their Feet’ (literal title) seems to have roped in the crème de la crème of the Korean acting industry. Veteran actress Youn Yuh Jung has been offered the role of a grandmother alongside Son Ye Jin and Kang Ha Neul who have been approached for the grandchildren's roles as confirmed by their respective agencies.

On September 29, following initial reports of being offered roles, Youn Yuh Jung’s Hook Entertainment said that the old actress is reviewing the offer. Kang Ha Neul’s agency Thcompany and Son Ye Jin’s agency MSTeam Entertainment have each also commented saying their artists have received the script but nothing has been decided.

‘Trees Die on Their Feet’ will follow the story of Ja Geum Soon, a lady born in 1930 in North Korea, who now resides in South Korea after being separated from her husband and child during the war. She hopes to meet her family again while running a hotel chain called Hotel Nakwon.

Jae Heon (offered to Kang Ha Neul) and Se Yeon (offered to Son Ye Jin) will be the grandchildren as Jae Heon works towards fulfilling Ja Geum Soon’s last wish and Se Yeon toils at the hotel.

The drama is said to be scheduled for a later half of 2022 release.

