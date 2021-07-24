'Minari' star Han Ye Ri joins actors Yoo Jae Myung and Uhm Tae Goo for new tvN drama; Broadcast begins in Sept

On July 20, tvN revealed that actors Yoo Jae Myung, Han Ye Ri, and Uhm Tae Goo have confirmed appearances for the upcoming weekend drama 'Hometown'. It is to be noted that the drama would be broadcast through tvN; and not OCN.

Hometown is a mystery thriller that will uncover the truth behind mysterious killings and unidentified sounds in a small town. Set in a small rural town in 1999, the series centers around a police detective named Choi Hyung In, who is investigating a strange murder, and the family member of a terrorist, Jo Jung Hyun, who is searching for her missing niece. The two of them become involved in an incident with the terrorist Jo Kyung Ho.

Choi Hyung In (Yoo Jae Myung), a detective in the homicide squad, lost his wife to a horrific terrorist crime. He lived like a ghost for 10 years because of the guilt of leaving his wife to die. He is in charge of a murder case and suspects the terrorist who was involved in the case 10 years ago.

Jo Jung Hyun (Han Ye Ri) endures the social stigma of being a terrorist's family. Jo Jung Hyun reconstructed a life, destroyed by her brother's crimes, along with her brother's daughter, her niece, Jo Jae Young. She is faced with a tragedy again when her niece, whom she treasures like her life, disappears.

Jo Kyung Ho (Uhm Tae Goo) is a mysterious prisoner who committed a terrible indiscriminate terrorist attack. In 1989, as soon as he returned from studying in Japan, he poisoned people by spraying nerve gas at his hometown train station.

Director Park Hyun Suk, who has been recognized for his solid directing skills through Stranger 2, will once again show off his dense and delicate directing power with Hometown, a mystery thriller with a plot that gradually expands as the play progresses. Expectations are rising for the explosive synergy that will be created by the collaboration of the trustworthy acting corps and director Park Hyun Suk.

tvN's new weekend drama Hometown is scheduled to premiere in September 2021.

Are you excited for the drama? Let us know below.