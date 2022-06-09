‘Minari’ star Han Ye Ri revealed to have tied the knot with a non-celebrity earlier this year

Actress Han Ye Ri has been revealed to have tied the knot! According to the ‘Minari’ star’s agency, Han Ye Ri married a non-celebrity without a separate wedding ceremony at the beginning of this year. The agency’s full statement is as follows:

“Hello. This is Saram Entertainment.

This is to inform you about the good news we have regarding our agency’s actress Han Ye Ri. Actress Han Ye Ri, who has met a precious person, exchanged marriage vows based on deep trust and affection.

Taking into account the difficult current state, at the beginning of the year, the two had a simple meal that served as a meeting between the families of the bride and groom in a location in Seoul, and the two vowed to be lifelong companions without a separate wedding ceremony.

We ask for your understanding about the fact that we were not able to deliver the news beforehand. In addition, as actress Han Ye Ri’s spouse is a non-celebrity, we respectfully request that you please refrain from having an excessive interest in his personal information.

Actress Han Ye Ri will continue to repay [fans] with good acting as an actress, so please give her a lot of interest and support. Please congratulate and send many blessings for the two’s new start.”

The actress had started her career through short films like ‘Passionate Sonata’ (2006), ‘Resurrection of the Butterfly’ (2007), ‘Let the Blue River Run’ (2009) and more. Han Ye Ri drew particular attention for her skills in the 2012 sports drama ‘As One’. The following year, she played her first mainstream leading role in ‘Commitment’.

In 2021, Han Ye Ri made her Hollywood debut with the film ‘Minari’, which was previously premiered in 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie went on to bag 6 nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Congratulations to the couple!