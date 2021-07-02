Minari stars Youn Yuh Jung, Steven Yeun & Han Ye Ri invited to join the Academy after historic Oscars Win

Several members of the Minari cast and crew have been invited to join the Academy! Read on to find out.

The cast of the critically acclaimed film Minari has added another feather to its cap! The heartwarming and semi-autobiographical film directed by Korean-American director Lee Issac Chung struck a chord with audiences for its warm, sensitive and emotional storytelling and heart-touching performances. The film received several important nominations at the 2021 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Steven Yeun), and Best Supporting Actress (Youn Yuh Jung).

Youn Yuh Jung made history as she became the first Korean actress to win the coveted Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her beautiful performance as Soonja! Now, the actors have added more glory to their illustrious careers and the undeniable impact of the film! On July 1, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the famous organization that holds the annual Academy Awards, officially announced that it had invited 395 artists and executives to join as new members this year.

Minari stars Youn Yuh Jung, Steven Yeun, and Han Ye Ri, as well as director Isaac Lee Chung, have all been invited to join as voting members. Should the cast and crew members accept their invitations, they will be eligible to vote for the Academy Awards in future years. It is indeed an amazing achievement.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: What does Youn Yuh Jung's historic win at the Oscars mean for Asian representation?

What do you have to say? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Plan B Entertainment

Share your comment ×